Ryan vs Mayer Settle Their Spat In The Ring Friday at MSG

If you need a change from political squabbling, sink your teeth into the verbal beef between Sandy Ryan of England (7-1-1, 3 KOs) and Mikaela Mayer of Colorado Springs (19-2, 5 KOs).

Ryan vs Mayer Tangle Over Trainers

The two former amateur champions who knew each other on their rise in boxing are now adversaries who will fight for Ryan’s WBO World Welterweight championship on Friday, September 27, in the main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

If Mayer wins, she becomes a three-division world champion.

Ryan vs Mayer will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ along with two undercard bouts starting at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

The rivals had their say on Wednesday at the final Top Rank Boxing pre-fight news conference, airing their grievances.

Mikaela Mayer: “Doing Something A Little Bit Shady”

Over a month ago, Mayer accused Ryan of stealing her longtime training team, including coach Kay Koroma, who also trains Shakur Stevenson. Koroma was in Ryan’s corner when she defeated Terri Harper to defend her title in March.

“I mean, we do know each other from the amateur days. She said she respected me.

“Then you would think I’d get some type of … ‘Hey, Mikaela, guess what? I’m coming to train in America, at your gym, with your coaches and your team. Like, aren’t you excited?’ said Mayer.

“None of that happened. So, obviously, in my mind, she knew she was doing something a little bit shady. She knew there was going to be some problems with that. And she knew I was at welterweight. It was no secret that I was at welterweight. I was slowly moving up over the year.”

Sandy Ryan: ‘I’ll Let You All Decide”

Ryan seeing things quite differently, no surprise.

Ryan disagrees with that assertion, but two of female boxing’s brightest stars will soon settle things in the ring.

“The first time I came over to America was for the Jessica McCaskill fight, and Mikaela was not at 147 then, so what she’s just said there, I’ll let you all decide on your opinion…”

Ryan added that while she respects Mayer as an athlete, she does not respect her as a person.

“I never came over here to trouble Mikaela. I came over here to better my own career. You see a lot of fighters, top-end fighters, UK fighters, come over to America because the training is great here. The sparring is great. The trainers are great. You see fighters doing that to better their career, and that’s exactly what I did.“

Mayer Tests Her Talents At Welterweight

Mayer says everything transpired for the best. After her narrow loss earlier this year to Natasha Jonas, she made new training arrangements, which have injected new energy into her efforts. Although her longtime trainer, Al Mitchell, will still assist in the corner, he takes a step back at age 80.

Mayer has brought in Kofi Jantuah, Jantuah is a former middleweight professional boxer from Ghana, who now works as a trainer out of the Mayweather Boxing Gym in Las Vegas. He is currently training highly regarding prospect Curmel Moton.

“This was all really a blessing in disguise. Like, I should thank Sandy, honestly, because I had to reroute everything, and I feel like I’m in a better position for it.

“I have Kofi Jantuah in my corner, who I’m extremely happy with. And they say you can’t learn so much at this stage in your career, but that’s not true for me. I always feel like I’m growing and getting better. We put in some good months together, so I’m excited to go out there and show that.”

The spat reportedly spilled over to Koroma and Kantuah as well. On Wednesday, Ryan said Koroma will not be in her corner, but didn’t elaborate.

Xander Zayas and Bruce Carrington On Undercard

In the 10-round super welterweight co-feature, Xander Zayas of Puerto Rico (19-0, 12 KOs) will face Mexican contender Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs). Sosa comes off a surprising split decision victory over previously undefeated Dominic Valle on a ProBox card in April to get the opportunity to face Zayas.

“Every opponent presents something different, and Damian Sosa is no exception,” said Zayas. I feel like he’s going to come in and be a Mexican warrior. I’m expecting the best Damian Sosa ever. He has prepared for this fight like he never has before in his life.”

Zayas says he’s ready for a pressure fight from Sosa. “He will not mess with my game plan. Everybody has tried. Nineteen fights, and they just haven’t been successful.

I’m focused. I know what I have to do. I’m hungry to become a world champion at 154 pounds, and that will not change. I’m going to go in there. I’m going to perform. I’m going to be focused, locked in, and have fun like I always do,” added Zayas.

Sosa is now training with Robert Garcia in California, where world-class sparring has improved the performances of many fighters.

“Xander knows how to adapt. I also know how to adapt, and I think that will make this fight very exciting. I’m still progressing and I’m still trying to improve my conditioning, my technique, and my strategy. Boxing isn’t just a sport where you go out and throw punches, and that’s something I’ve gradually understood,” said Sosa.

“I’m a Mexican fighter, and I think that’s how I started my career—being a fighter who throws lots of punches. But, thank God I’ve had the opportunity to work with very good trainers who have helped me improve.”

Brooklyn’s own Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) will open the ESPN-televised tripleheader in a 10-round featherweight fight against Sulaiman Segawa of Uganda (17-4-1, 6 KOs), now based in Maryland. Segawa also scored a vital victory in April to get this opportunity, a decision victory over Ruben Villa.

Carrington was his usual energized self Wednesday. “You know I’m always fired up, man. You know we’re here in my hometown. It’s always going to be a great show whenever ‘Shu Shu’ steps in the ring, and I’m just ready to perform.”

Carrington said Segawa brings a few new things to the table for him, which should make for an exciting fight. He warned Segawa, “I am fully focused on this fight. Just be ready.”

Segawa said he want to follow up his victory over Villa with another good outing. “I’m looking to put on another performance. Like the underdog, we always take one round at a time.”

“I just need to come and show him what I got. It’s as simple as that. That’s what the underdog does.”

Packed Early Lineup Includes Mielnicki Jr., Tiger Johnson, Floyd Diaz

The ESPN+-streamed undercard begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and includes the MSG debut of Vito Mielnicki Jr. of New Jersey (19-1, 12 KOs), who will fight Khalil El Harraz of Italy (16-5-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight battle.

Mielnicki Jr. recalled coming to The Garden with his father to see Miguel Cotto fight Austin Trout. “I told my dad that I’m going to fight here one day. And to be here and to be a part of this event is truly a blessing. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, and I’m going to put on a great performance Friday night,” said Mielnicki Jr.

“Every fight I prepare the same, like it’s championship-level fight. Whoever’s in there, one shot could change the fight any night. You could be against a guy who is 0-30. It doesn’t matter who it is. One shot could change the fight. So we came in fully prepared and had a great camp in Houston. We’re ready to go Friday night.”

Tiger Johnson of Cleveland (13-0, 6 KOs) takes on Yomar Alamo of Puerto Rico (22-2-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight fight. The Garden feels like home to Johnson. Friday will be his fifth pro fight at MSG.

“I love fighting in New York, so I’m happy to be back. I’m just happy to be back and put on a better performance than my last fight,” said Johnson, who got a unanimous decision against Tarik Zaina.

“I’m going to keep proving why I’m here. This is just business. I’ve been having pressure my whole life, so it’s nothing. This ain’t nothing I can’t handle,” said Johnson.

