Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Is On, For April 22

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Is On, For April 22

The fighters said it themselves, on social media. So we will take the postings by Gervonta Davis, the fighting pride of Baltimore, Maryland and Ryan Garcia, the Cali kid who wants to prove he’s as badass as he is handsome, as verification.

Here is the announcement from Ryan Garcia, the handsome hitter who has politicked for heavy step up fights for two plus years.

Tank Davis told his followers the same, that this anticipated showdown will indeed take place.

So, assuming all the Is and Ts for Davis vs Ryan Garcia get handled, with platform providers and terms of a rematch settled—- on April 22, who wins and how, the concussive talent of the 28-0 (26 KOs) Davis, age 28… or the flashy fisted Garcia (23-0 with 19 KOs; age 24)?

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

