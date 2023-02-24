Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Is On, For April 22

The fighters said it themselves, on social media. So we will take the postings by Gervonta Davis, the fighting pride of Baltimore, Maryland and Ryan Garcia, the Cali kid who wants to prove he’s as badass as he is handsome, as verification.

Tank Davis told his followers the same, that this anticipated showdown will indeed take place.

So, assuming all the Is and Ts for Davis vs Ryan Garcia get handled, with platform providers and terms of a rematch settled—- on April 22, who wins and how, the concussive talent of the 28-0 (26 KOs) Davis, age 28… or the flashy fisted Garcia (23-0 with 19 KOs; age 24)?