Gervonta Davis Acts Confident, In Skills and Hyping Garcia Scrap

Neither Gervonta “Tank” Davis nor “King” Ryan Garcia appeared over-awed Tuesday in making their grand arrivals at MGM Grand four days from their Saturday, April 22 faceoff, a SHOWTIME PPV production from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Davis acted, frankly, like someone sure of his talent looking forward to showing off his skill set.

“This means everything,” said Davis, betraying no hunger pang inspired curtness, or frustration at repeating lines to hype the show. “We are putting everything on the line. Coming from where I come from, this is big. I witnessed Floyd Mayweather, and all the top guys fight in Las Vegas. This is the top-level. I’m ready.”

Ray Flores presided over the festivity, and reminded watchers when and where and how they could watch a super fight featuring two pugilists refreshingly in their primes.

“My first goal was to win a belt,” Davis said. “I never thought I would be in Las Vegas having a big fight. This is a dream come true. I won’t let my people down.

He’s become a solid pitchman for the product: “You have to tune in. It’s something that you don’t want to miss. Hopefully he comes ready. If not, it will be an early night.”

Garcia also impressed with his demeanor and mood.

“This is beautiful,” said Garcia to Flores. “I look around and I see all the hard work I put in. I see all the hours I put in the gym. I’m just so grateful for this moment. It isn’t even about private jets or limousines. It’s really about the fight coming together.

“I had a mission, and I had a vision to fight Gervonta Davis, and to bring the fans what they really wanted to see. I made it happen. That’s what I’m happy about more than anything in life right now.

And what’s he got in store for Saturday? “In the blink of an eye, it will be finished,” Garcia declared. “That’s what’s going to happen. Everybody will be shocked. Nobody will have anything to say. No words will be spoken.”

NOTES: The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also feature WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. taking on Olympic® Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao in the co-main event, a rematch between super middleweight sluggers Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev, and hard-hitting 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia facing Mexico’s Kevin Salgado in the pay-per-view opener.