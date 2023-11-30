Garcia vs Duarte Odds: King Ryan’s Favored in Return

Although many predict that Ryan Garcia will return to the winner's side this weekend, the Garcia vs Duarte odds show that this main event fight might end up being closer than the boxing world imagines.

Sometimes boxing odds greatly favor one fighter; yet, the Garcia vs Duarte betting odds predict a somewhat even matchup — which makes sense, considering the knockout power that both Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KO's) and Oscar Duarte (25-1-1, 21 KO's) have.

We at NYFights have looked at all the payouts, and are feeling confident about a few bets leading into this weekend's event — which we're eager to share with you.

The Best Garcia vs Duarte Odds

We've scoured the internet in order to find the best and most accurate Garcia vs Duarte betting odds possible. What's clear is that while Ryan Garcia is the decisive favorite after suffering his first professional loss against Gervonta Davis back in April, many believe Oscar Duarte can pull off a massive upset.

Garcia vs Duarte Odds — Moneyline

Per DraftKings, the current Garcia vs Duarte betting odds have Ryan Garcia as a relatively heavy -425 favorite on the moneyline. This might come as a surprise to some, considering that Garcia lost his last fight, and Duarte has won his last 10 bouts.

Yet, lest we forget that Garcia's loss came against Gervonta Davis, who is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world right now. With this in mind, Garcia at -425 starts to make a lot more sense.

Still, any Oscar Duarte believers out there have to be excited to see that he's a +310 underdog heading into this fight, considering his lethal, one punch knockout power.

Method of Victory Odds

There are a plethora of ways either fighter could manage to win this fight — and the Garcia vs Duarte betting odds for the method of victory reflect that. Here's where DraftKings has in mind when it comes to this fight:

• Unanimous Decision – a victory for Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision has been valued at +450, compared to +1400 for Oscar Duarte.

• Split Decision – the split decision method of victory has been valued at +1200 for Garcia and +2500 for Duarte.

• Technical Knockout – bookmakers are valuing a potential TKO win for Garcia at +125 (which we really like), compared to +800 for Duarte.

• Knockout – the clean KO win has been valued at +260 for “King Ryan” and +1400 for Oscar Duarte.

• Disqualification – the DQ odds are equal for both fighters, at +10000.

• Technical Decision – You can bet on a technical decision at +300 for Garcia and +850 for Duarte.

• Draw – the odds for this fight to end in a draw are currently +1800.

Garcia vs Duarte Odds — Round to Win

One of the most exciting aspects of the Garcia vs Duarte odds is that this fight could truly end in any round. Both fighters have an impressive number of KO's, which have arrived at all points in the fight.

Round 1: the odds for a first round win are +3000 for Garcia and +10000 for Duarte. Garcia does have 4 first round KO's on his record (including one in 2020), so this is appealing.

the odds for a first round win are +3000 for Garcia and +10000 for Duarte. Garcia does have 4 first round KO's on his record (including one in 2020), so this is appealing. Round 2: bookmakers value the second round win at +2500 for Garcia and +10000 for Duarte. Garcia has produced a whopping 6 second round KO's, so if you expect this fight to end early, take a good look at this round.

bookmakers value the second round win at +2500 for Garcia and +10000 for Duarte. Garcia has produced a whopping 6 second round KO's, so if you expect this fight to end early, take a good look at this round. Round 3: odds are currently +1800 for a Garcia third round win and +8000 for Duarte.

odds are currently +1800 for a Garcia third round win and +8000 for Duarte. Round 4: a fourth round finish is valued at +1400 for Garcia and +6500 for Duarte.

a fourth round finish is valued at +1400 for Garcia and +6500 for Duarte. Round 5: a win in the fifth round can be grabbed at +1200 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte. It's worth noting that Duarte has 4 fifth round KO's, which is more than any other round for him.

a win in the fifth round can be grabbed at +1200 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte. It's worth noting that Duarte has 4 fifth round KO's, which is more than any other round for him. Round 6: +1200 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte.

+1200 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte. Round 7: +1200 for Garcia (he KO'd Luke Campbell in the seventh round) and +5000 for Duarte (Garcia lost to Davis in the seventh round, as well).

+1200 for Garcia (he KO'd Luke Campbell in the seventh round) and +5000 for Duarte (Garcia lost to Davis in the seventh round, as well). Round 8: +1200 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte. Neither fighter has ever earned a KO/TKO victory past the eighth round.

+1200 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte. Neither fighter has ever earned a KO/TKO victory past the eighth round. Round 9: +1200 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte.

+1200 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte. Round 10: +1400 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte.

+1400 for Garcia and +5000 for Duarte. Round 11: +1800 for Garcia and +6500 for Duarte.

+1800 for Garcia and +6500 for Duarte. Round 12: a win in the final round of the fight has been valued at +2500 for Garcia and +8000 for Duarte.

Garcia vs Duarte Betting Odds: Rest of the Card

Here's how the moneyline for some of the other fights on the Garcia vs Duarte odds look. Boxing odds can be confusing, but these seem straightforward enough (via DraftKings).

Interim WBA super lightweight title: Ohara Davies (-475) vs Ismael Barroso (+330)

Shane Mosley Jr (-500) vs Joshua Conley (+340)

Floyd Schofield (-4000) vs Ricardo Lopez Torres (+1100)

Darius Fulghum (-3500) vs Pachino Hill (+1100)

The Garcia vs Duarte betting odds for the undercard are pretty heavily stacked for some fighters. With that in mind, we definitely like Shane Mosley Jr at -500 against Joshua Conley.

Regardless of which boxers you decide to bet on Saturday, be sure to sit back, relax, and enjoy! We could certainly expect you to be blessed with some knockouts—perhaps even one from “King Ryan” to round out the evening.