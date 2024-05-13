Fury vs Usyk Purse: How Much Will the Undisputed Heavyweight King Make?

After much anticipation, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk finally collide on May 18th in Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Arena. This epic clash will crown the undisputed heavyweight champion, unifying the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles for the first time in the four-belt era. As we get closer to the biggest boxing showdown in years, it’s time to shed light on the Fury vs Usyk purse.

Fury vs Usyk Purse: Big Payday Awaits in Riyadh

Over two decades since Lennox Lewis last reigned supreme, boxing is on the cusp of witnessing a new undisputed heavyweight king. This historic clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will crown the first fighter to unify all four major titles (WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO) since 2000.

Fury, the reigning WBC and lineal champion, brings his undefeated record and imposing size to the ring. Usyk, the current WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and IBO champion, counters with exceptional technical skills and a warrior's spirit. Since the fight holds such immense significance, it unsurprisingly involves a healthy boxing fighter pay for both boxers.

Originally scheduled for February, the Fury-Usyk showdown was postponed after Fury sustained a cut during training. Thankfully, boxing fans won't have to wait much longer, as the mega-fight has been rescheduled for May 18th. This delay likely means bigger Fury vs Usyk payouts, with anticipation for this historic clash reaching a fever pitch.

Fury vs Usik is off ❌. Tyson Fury suffered a very bad cut that needs 15 stitches after an accidental head clash. Likely to be rescheduled for June or July or later in 2024. per @GarethADaviesDT pic.twitter.com/6jogW2YLHi — Ramesis Rivera (@RameRivera) February 2, 2024

The Fury vs Usyk purse split agreement promises a hefty haul for Tyson Fury. According to The Independent, he's expected to bank around $150 million thanks to a favorable 70/30 split in his favor.

Oleksandr Usyk accepted the smaller share of the Fury vs Usyk prize money, but reports suggest that the Ukrainian has demanded a clause in the contract that stipulates Fury to donate £1 million ($1.25 million) of his earnings to his war-ravaged country.

Don't expect the official Fury vs Usyk purse details to be revealed until after the fight, but whispers suggest a record-breaking payday for Tyson Fury. His promoter, Bob Arum, hinted at Fury's dissatisfaction with a mere $100 million payout in an interview last October.

“If you told Tyson Fury he's set to make $100 million, he'd really get p****d off,” Arum said. “Because he thinks – and I think he's right – that he's gonna make a lot more than that.” This suggests Fury's earnings could significantly surpass the $100 million mark.

What if the Fight Gets Postponed Again?

The payouts will be affected, however, in the case of another delay.

Any further postponement due to a withdrawal will come at a steep financial cost for both boxers. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, has announced a hefty fine for each fighter in case of another pullout. The organizers took this step to incentivize both Fury and Usyk to step into the ring on May 18th.

The Fury vs Usyk purse is expected to break records as the fighters prepare to enter the ring in the biggest fight of their career. Regardless of the results, Fury will go home with the larger share of the pool. Usyk will receive less, but will still reportedly make more than $64 million.