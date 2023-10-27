MF & DAZN X Series Fight Card: A Thrilling Card

If you need to take a closer look at the MF & DAZN X Series fight card, we've got everything you'll need just down below. This entire card is stacked with great heavyweight talent. The big boys are going to be out and swinging for glory tomorrow on one of the most anticipated cards we've talked about in awhile.

This is really, really exciting. Francis Ngannou is making his biggest paycheck yet as he merges into the boxing ring to take on one of the greatest heavyweight boxers we've seen. Tyson Fury is a large, scary man. Despite his size, Fury moves like he's 180 pounds. Of course, he'll need to rely on this movement to deal with the powerhouse that is Francis Ngannou. There's plenty of action before that, though.

MF & DAZN X Series Fight Card: Fury vs Ngannou

Clear the schedule and get ready to catch one of the biggest cross-over matches of all time. Tyson Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion and one absolutely incredible boxer. Tomorrow night, he'll be taking on a unique, but not exactly foreign test. That test is Francis Ngannou.

Francis is no stranger to holding gold himself. After suffering two consecutive losses in the UFC, he really worked on his cardio. He then had a back up plan for if an early knockout never materialized. Ngannoue avenged his loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking him out in devestating fashion three-years later.

Will Francis be able to find Tyson's chin, though? That's the big question. Yeah, we've seen fury go down. Tyson has fought some of the heaviest hitters that currently compete, but Ngannou is a different animal. This isn't a full-on fight and that plays into the favor of Fury. Tyson only needs to worry about the hands, which is something he's made a living off of doing at the highest level.

Fury vs Ngannou Full Fight Card

This entire card is scintillating. Heavyweight action galore. Let's take a look at the entire main card that starts at 2 p.m. ET.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye

Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean

Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam

Arslanbek Makhumodov vs Anthony Wright

Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath

There are some bangers on this card. Heavy hitters and knockout artists will take turns duking it out in this ring. With so many eyes on this event and how well it's been promoted, we know that these athletes will be looking to take this attention and add a highlight to their reel as the world watches.

We're not far away from the action! There are plenty of highlights to watch as we wait for this long awaited, certain to deliver, cross-over match headlined boxing event that will leave the fighters happy and the athletes paid.