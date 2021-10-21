Fingers Re-Crossed, Teofimo v Kambosos On Again, Nov. 27th

I will fully believe it only when the bell rings to start the action, and Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos punch each other. Until then, a part of me will have a sneaking inkling that this bout is fated not to be.

On Nov. 27 at the Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, young gunner lightweight Teofimo Lopez will get fully acquainted with the Aussie underdog Kambosos, on a Matchroom card, to be streamed on DAZN.

If fate allows, and no injury, or COVID attack, or …whatever, derails the IBF mandatory defense of the strap Lopez lifted off Vasiliy Lomachenko another lifetime ago, in October of 2020, it will settle a bizarro chapter.

You recall that Triller grabbed the rights to the fight, over paying to make an impact, and then weren’t able to get stars to align so the tussle could get off the runway. Triller gave up rights to stage the fight after sparring between Triller chief Ryan Kavanaugh, and Team Kambosos and other tag team partners and foes. So Matchroom and Eddie Hearn, who posted the second largest bid, and DAZN will produce the clash featuring an A side contracted to Top Rank, which is exclusive to ESPN.

Here is a release which shares info on the reset date:

Unified Lightweight Champion Teófimo López (16-0, 12 KOs) will finally make his maiden title defence of his WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring belts against George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) at Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday, November 27 – live worldwide and exclusively on DAZN.

Lopez’s first fight since upsetting former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020, the Brooklyn native beat the Ukrainian by unanimous decision, taking with him the prized straps and unified crown.

Australian Kambosos Jr. comes into the fight as the mandatory IBF challenger, also boasting a perfect record and coming off the back of a split decision win against former IBF Featherweight Champion Lee Selby.



“The time has finally come!” said López. “It has been a long wait for Team Takeover. We’ve been in the zone for six months and counting but we’re pleased to be able to finally get this fight on DAZN! The Takeover will show the world once again why we are called ‘The People’s Champ’.”

“It has been a long time coming, I have been patient but ready and I have continued to perfect my craft, leaving no stone unturned to be victorious and win all the belts,” said Kambosos Jr. “I’m very excited to be headlining my biggest fight of my life on another great Matchroom card against Teofimo López after earning this opportunity last year by becoming the IBF mandatory and world number 1 on another great Matchroom show. I know they will give this fight the respect it deserves and I will shock the world and be crowned World Champion on November 27 in New York City.”

“I am delighted to be bringing Lopez vs. Kambosas to DAZN and Madison Square Garden,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “This rivalry has been cooking for a long time and now we finally get to see them put it to bed in the Big Apple.

“Teofimo is one of the big young stars in the sport but George is a hungry proud Aussie who knows that this is the chance to put his name amongst the elite of the game.

“The Lightweight division will catch fire once again at the end of 2021 with Devin Haney set to defend his WBC crown in December on DAZN after Teofimo and George tangle; the winter schedule on DAZN is unrivaled and this fight is one of the best out there at the end of this year.”

“We’re thrilled to add this incredible Lightweight clash to our fall fight schedule to close out a busy 2021,” said Joseph Markowski, DAZN EVP. “López is a superstar in the sport of boxing and I’m sure will treat DAZN subscribers worldwide with a magnificent performance on the night. Kambosos is a tough competitor and a real test for the champion. This is one of the hottest divisions of the sport and both men will undoubtedly leave it all in the ring on November 27 and give fight fans globally a night to remember.”

