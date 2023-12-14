Fighters Deserve More Respect

There are many unseen elements in the sport of boxing as a whole: Promotional deals with fighters in regards to intricacies of contracts, payment percentages and conditions etc.

In another spectrum, the way a fighter trains in lead ups to fights and their professional lives: their struggles, hardships, fears and so on.

The lack of respect from fans has been heard and seen from all over time and time again via a long list of slanderous, downplaying terms and labels such as bums, trash juice, school janitors etc. I seek to shed light on what fighters go through and help increase our awareness and respect towards pro boxers.

To start, it is vital to try to comprehend that fighting is an extreme experience.

To those who have been in a real fight, the emotions are tested through and through. Adrenaline pumps through one’s veins as a drug and awakens our senses in a fashion perhaps never felt before.

A sense of fear is also mixed in so as to avoid getting hurt and hit in such a way that leads to defeat and getting severely injured.

All the while, immense pressure on the psyche is imposed, thoughts are racing on what to do relating to how to fight, intent on implementing the appropriate strategy is active.

The heart beats fast and causes corporal energy to drain at a quicker pace and when you're hit with a clean, hard shot to the face/head, it feels and sounds from the inside like a brick hitting you.

At times, mini spots in multi-bright neon-colored fashion are scattered around your direct and peripheral vision, seen in a clearer manner when eyes are closed.

Meanwhile, you can hear viewers screaming, some encouraging you and others insulting your performance. Others take the role of a coach, yelling what you should do at any given moment.

On the inside you think that they have no idea what this is like and it is not nearly as easy as the spectators think: Viewing a fight and actually being in the fight are two totally different worlds.

Experienced fighters have learned to control and channel such emotions and bodily reactions via immense self-discipline and tunnel-vision focus which is a substantial challenge for anyone and quite admirable when achieved.

Fighting is not for everyone. It is for people who have a different mentality and drive.

There are different personality types, amongst such types there is one that consists of risk-takers. People who possess the mentioned trait are those who face danger head on, grab life by the horns and ride the waves of risky activities/careers etc.

It is common to see these personalities as paramedics, nurses, firefighters, police officers, prison security officials, military men/women MMA fighters, Boxers etc.

One the other hand, there are people who have different personality traits that consist of being a lot more cautious in life, are reserved and do not take big risks.

From another angle, the training lifestyle that fighters go through is overlooked: Waking up before dawn to do ‘road work’ i.e., run miles and work on cardio until your body is pushed to or over the limit. To the not so experienced this can cause fatigue, nausea to the point of vomiting and more.

Then, back to the gym and train via extreme drilling and fight techniques several times a day.

It is a daunting task to find the words to describe the arduous training fighters must go through which is like a crucible of fire, not to mention the countless rounds of sparring which in itself involves pain, shed blood and sweat.

Make no mistake, legendary Hall-of-Famer Floyd Mayweather’s mantra “Hard Work and Dedication” was not only screamed countless times to entertain listeners and viewers, it was undoubtedly to make a serious point: a fighter who wants to take the fight game to another level must unequivocally live the life of a fighter, and that demands a superseding disciplined-regimen way of living outside the ring and in training.

Former multi-divisional, lineal champion with an impressive run in the sport of Boxing, who also fought Mayweather and trained with him in camp for Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao, Zab Judah, said it short and sweet about Mayweather in an interview with MMAFightingonSBN years ago: “Just when you think you work hard, you watch him (Mayweather) and go, woah! I gotta work harder…He trains like he’s broke.”

Mayweather is only an example of countless fighters whose hard work is ignored by fans of the sport.

Granted, not all fighters in the sport of Boxing and/or MMA have such a strenuous level of training as Mayweather had in his career, which is why much more respect and recognition should be given to fighters who have reached such a degree of elite status.

Yet another reason for showing more respect towards fighters is the understanding of their tenacity, endurance and injuries while fighting. A couple examples come to mind.

One was the then WBO Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez, who later went on to be multidivisional champion.

He defended his title against tough challenger Scott Quigg, who missed weight which resulted in his losing the opportunity to the title, at the StubHub Center in Carson California back in March of 2018.

The crowd was roaring in excitement as the fight progressed thanks to both fighters’ vicious exchanges.

In the midst of the brutality of the fight, Valdez suffered a broken jaw in round five.

Amazingly, they both fought to the very end, 12 rounds, with Valdez winning by unanimous decision.

It is quite hard to fathom how a fighter, in this case Valdez, can continue fighting with a broken jaw for seven more rounds.

Might I add that Quigg left the fight with a broken nose too.

An additional instance is the former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder who was defending his title against tried-and-true veteran Chris Arreola on July 16, of 2016 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

It was around round four when Wilder broke his hand which forced him to constantly jab Arreola for the rest of the fight, which was called off by Arreola’ trainer Henry Ramirez.

The pain Wilder was going through for the remainder of the fight must have been intense, yet he kept on fighting until he got the win.

There are countless more examples which are similar to the previous, which demands fomenting of respect on behalf of fans towards fighters.

The current read just scratches the surface. Time and space would fail to delve into more examples and details that have not been mentioned.

May this guide fans and readers to reflect and increase appreciation and respect towards fighters who put it all on the line. They are due extra credit, in an era which sees putdowns and arm chair critiquing the norm over professed respect.