Presser, Weigh In, Fight Night Info For Jean Pascal Ring Return On ProBox TV

It’s fight week, y’all, the Fanlong Meng versus Jean Pascal clash is soon to play out.

The light heavyweights do battle Friday night, topping a ProBoxTV card unfolding in Plant City, Florida. That event will stream on the ProBoxTV platform, click here for more information.

You can tune in to the press conference, and learn more about the ProBox “Last Chance” tournament. Eight 140 pounders who are in dire need of a career rejuvenation or boost will do battle, and only four will move on to the semis.

The weigh in, on Thursday, will be streamed. Please note it’s an early weigh in, for a good reason. There will be a large batch of folks in China tuning in to see how Meng (below) looks on the scale.

Below is info on fight night, doors open at 6:30 pm ET, at the ProBoxTV Event Center.