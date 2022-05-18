Connect with us

Presser, Weigh In, Fight Night Info For Jean Pascal Ring Return On ProBox TV

Published

5 mins ago

on

Presser, Weigh In, Fight Night Info For Jean Pascal Ring Return On ProBox TV

It’s fight week, y’all, the Fanlong Meng versus Jean Pascal clash is soon to play out.

The light heavyweights do battle Friday night, topping a ProBoxTV card unfolding in Plant City, Florida. That event will stream on the ProBoxTV platform, click here for more information.

You can tune in to the press conference, and learn more about the ProBox “Last Chance” tournament. Eight 140 pounders who are in dire need of a career rejuvenation or boost will do battle, and only four will move on to the semis.

The weigh in, on Thursday, will be streamed. Please note it’s an early weigh in, for a good reason. There will be a large batch of folks in China tuning in to see how Meng (below) looks on the scale.

Below is info on fight night, doors open at 6:30 pm ET, at the ProBoxTV Event Center.

 

 

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

