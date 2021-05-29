Esteban Bermudez Upsets Carlos Canizales on Boxeo EstrellaTV

A sweeping right hand by Esteban Bermudez put down a fatigued Carlos Canizales, holder of the WBA light flyweight title. He rose, but Esteban Bermudez fired another right, and the ref knew that was it for the champ in round six on Friday night’s Boxeo EstrellaTV show in Coyoacan, Mexico City.

The Mexican fought like he was the favorite, as he was buoyed by fighting in front of his homeland fans. The Venezuelan fighter tasted defeat for the first time, and the road warrior gave Bermudez a big hug after the decision was announced.

I had written up a story which posted to RING which suggested that this Boxeo EstrellaTV series will play out to be a solid addition to the mix, because planners are wanting to make 50-50 fights, with hungry boxers. Looks like so far, so good…

Here is the release which went out after the fight ended:

May 29, 2021 – LOS ANGELES, CA – Last night, Friday, May 28, Esteban Bermúdez stunned the boxing world, defeating champion Carlos “CCC” Cañizales in a surprising knockout at 2:38 in the sixth round. Bermúdez has now become the WBA Light Flyweight World Championship of the World Boxing Association.

In the co-main event, David “El Severo” Carmona became the new WBC FECARBOX Super Bantamweight Champion in a unanimous decision over Belmar Preciado. The two-hour fight card was broadcast live from Mexico City’s Foro Viena on EstrellaTV as part of the network’s monthly “Boxeo EstrellaTV” fight nights.

In a fast-paced fight, Bermúdez kept up with the speed of the reigning champ Cañizales in the first rounds. At the top of the sixth round, Bermúdez caught Cañizales with a right hook to the face that sent Cañizales to the canvas. Cañizales managed to stand up, and after the ref allowed the fight to resume, it was in the resulting action that Bermúdez caught him with a right-hand overhang and sent Cañizales to the canvas definitively, giving Bermúdez the victory and WBA title.

In the co-main fight, Carmona came on strong after a slow start to outpoint Colombian Belmar Preciado by unanimous decision 95-97, 94-96, and 93-98 and became the new FECARBOX Super Bantamweight Champion. Preciado dominated the first rounds, but a change of strategy and a series of uppercuts and body shots gave Carmona the points to turn the final decision to him.

In the undercards, a series of TKO’s and KOs kept the crowd on their feet. Miguel Ángel “Felino” Ramírez injured his left hand in a blow and fell to Agustín “Chato” Pérez by technical knockout at 1:42 of the second round, eight rounds at Super Bantamweight.

Iván Armando “El Predator” García earned a TKO against Daniel “El Torero” by technical knockout in the second round, in a 6-round flyweight fight.

Luis Brayan “El Malvado” Montiel fell to Luis Carlos García by technical knockout at 2:16 of the first round at featherweight.

Abraham Ramsés Arreola Calixtro won by technical knockout over Kevin Daniel “Tyson” Ayala at 1:54 of the fourth round at bantamweight.

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multiplatform, Spanish-language media company in the U.S., presents the two-hour fight broadcast live from Mexico City.

“Boxeo EstrellaTV” is a monthly fight night featuring the best in Mexican and Latin American boxing, airing on the last Friday night of every month through the end of 2021. It can be viewed on the EstrellaTV network, carried by most major cable carriers, and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and fuboTV. The series is produced by Producciones Deportivas, and directed by Ricardo Maldonado Jr.

The remaining fight nights include June 25, July 30, August 27, September 24, October 29, November 26, and December 17.

Producciones Deportivas has produced and promoted Mexican boxing for more than 30 years, working and evolving boxing in Mexico. Some of the legendary fighters they have worked with include Marco Antonio Barrera, Acelino ‘Popo’ Freitas, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

