Connect with us

USA Worldwide

Edwin De Los Santos Scores An Upset TKO Victory on Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz PPV

USA Worldwide

Here’s Why You Should Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz PPV

USA Worldwide

Earnie Shavers: Born At The Wrong Time

Announcements USA

Boxing Returns At The Cache Creek Casino Resort On October 29

USA Worldwide

Oscar De La Hoya's Love For Boxing vs. Modern-Day Inactivity

USA Worldwide

Cris Cyborg: Change of Stance

USA Worldwide

Where Are They Now? NVBHOF Inductee Michael 'Second To' Nunn

USA Worldwide

Barboza Jr. To Teofimo: He Needs To Grow A Pair Of Balls & Man Up

USA Worldwide

Demond Nicholson To David Benavidez: 'I'll Keep Him Real Busy'

Announcements USA

Kamaru Usman Vs Leon Edwards Weigh-Ins: UFC 278 All The News And Updates Are Here

USA

Edwin De Los Santos Scores An Upset TKO Victory on Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz PPV

Published

24 mins ago

on

Edwin De Los Santos Scores An Upset TKO Victory on Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz PPV

Edwin De Los Santos (15-1) came out the gate aggressively as he would not let Jose Valenzuela (12-1) gain any momentum. The left jab from De Los Santos was on the money, and he even stunned Valenzuela a little during the opening round. It seemed like Valenzuela had no clue that De Los Santos would be this quick and aggressive early on.

In what was a bizarre second round, Valenzuela scores a knockdown from a left hook to the equilibrium of De Los Santos. Then De Los Santos came back with a right hook, straight left, and then another right hook to send Valenzuela down to the canvas, but as he was going down, De Los Santos hit him with another punch which resulted in the referee taking a point away for the foul.

In the third round, De Los Santos landed another big left hook which sent Valenzuela down again, and this time the referee told Valenzuela to show him something. De Los Santos came back in there with a left hook that landed flush, prompting the referee to step in and stop the fight. Edwin De Los Santos scores the upset third-round TKO victory to open the PPV.

After the fight, De Los Santos said, “Valenzuela is a fighter who I feel has been protected, and I wanted to show everyone what I'm capable of. The plan wasn't to come forward so much, but when I saw how he was fighting, I was ready to go toe-to-toe. The Mexican fighters love to fight like that, but he was open for me to attack.”

De Los Santos continued, “I came in against a ranked fighter tonight, and I was up for the task. Now I want the same name that everyone wants. I want Gervonta Davis. Thank you to all the Dominican people. I feel your love, and I know that Santo Domingo is always behind me. We're going for more, and we're not stopping here.”

Related Topics:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

Continue Reading