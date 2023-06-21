Edgar Berlanga Next Leg of Career Arc Intriguing As Hell

Edgar Berlanga has made the leap from Top Rank to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, and the first outing for Team Berlanga is in the form of Jason Quigley at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York Saturday night.

Berlanga, who holds a 20-0 16 KOs record, is an interesting study, on a few levels.

For one thing, you can look at Berlanga's arc, and ponder if it was “too much, too soon.”

Edgar Berlanga Hype Train Gets Bigger

He debuted in June 2016, and in every start, he stopped his opponent. The streak grew to 16-0, with 16 KOs. Focus and attention went to Berlanga, and he gained fans, as well as haters. It's a new age, social media holds massive power to inform, entertain and seduce.

Berlanga didn't pretend that money doesn't matter–but old guard types looked askance at some social media posts which fixated so massively on the bag attainment. I won't pretend–my eyebrows raised when I saw what seemed to be a greater interest in the spoils of warring than the combat to come.

That KO streak got more attention as Berlanga edged up the cards on Top Rank shows. He stopped Ulisses Sierra in December 2020, and chatter grew. This kid is a beast, who will he match up with? Then, chatter changed.

Edgar Berlanga KO Streak Stops–and Negative Attention Grows

When Demond Nicholson went the distance with Berlanga in their April 24, 2021 scrap, the streak was over. That gave an opportunity for critics to opine that Berlanga was more hype than reality–and to a large extent, that dynamic has prevailed as Edgar Berlanga went the distance in his next three fights as well.

Hardcores nodded when they learned Top Rank and Berlanga parted ways, and the New York product signed on with the UK charmer Eddie Hearn.

We will see the next leg of the arc, how that plays out, as the 26 year old Brooklyner tussles with gritty Irishman Jason Quigley.

Basically, Edgar Berlanga would be best served if he scored a KO, and showoff his topmost attribute, or what was his topmost attribute, before his KO streak snap.

Quigley is the man for the job, some pundits are saying, being that in his two losses, he's been stopped. To Tureano Johnson back in 2019. And Quigley got taken out by non sniper Demetrius Andrade when they fought Nov. 19, 2021.

He fought once since, decisioning journeyman Gabor Gobics (now 26-40-3) on April 1, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. Quigley is 32–and some think he's an “old” 32, with a too susceptible chin.

“The Chosen One” Does The Nickname Ring True?

Berlanga has been nicknamed ‘The Chosen One’ —we will see how applicable that tag is Saturday, atop a card to screen on DAZN.

He's rated No. 4 by the WBO and IBF and No. 6 with the WBA, for the record.

Edgar Berlanga was asked about doing his first fight with big Eddie. “I’m excited, the build-up has been great, camp has gone well, I’m in my backyard and I’m main event at the garden – it’s big,” said Berlanga in a release.

“Eddie has a vision for his fighters,” he continued. “A lot of promoters don’t have a good relationship with their fighters; Eddie and I have been working for five months and we have chemistry already with the whole team, Eddie, Frank Smith, Kevin Rooney – the vibe is different, the energy is good, they want to see me win and go to the top.”

Edgar Berlanga Shares On Being A Free Agent

“It was a crazy time when the news got out that I was a free agent. I got a call from Floyd Mayweather, Oscar flew in from LA, PBC were in touch and so, of course, was Eddie Hearn. I was anxious, excited; I had a lot of options, but Matchroom came through with the best deal and I’m excited to get started,” Berlanga said.

And what does Berlanga think of Quigley? “Jason is a great fighter,” Berlanga said. “He thinks I’m overlooking him, maybe I am in the sense that I believe I am on a different level to him. The fights that I want to make happen, I must perform this weekend, I need to look spectacular. So, I am not overlooking him, far from it, but I want to prove that I am better than him.”

Edgar Berlanga has drawn some barbs from anti rooters for openly seeking a bout against Canelo. But that's what he's referring to with “the fights that I want to make happen.”

What might we see from Berlanga in the smaller room at MSG in a couple days? “I’ve looked him in the eyes, we’ll do it again on Thursday, and on Friday, and then fight night, it’s on, time to take off the shackles and unleash the beast,” Berlanga said. “There’s going to be more tension as the week goes on – he’s in my hometown, he’s going to be in the trenches on Saturday.

He updated people on his corner, too.

“I am back with Mark Farrait, my coach that created the monster, and that’s amazing. We were separated for three years but now he’s back when the timing is important, and I think you’re going to see something explosive,” Edgar Berlanga said.

“I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a chip on my shoulder. If the knockout comes that’s great, but I have to go in and handle my business. Look sharp, smart, do my thing.”

Kownacki-Cusumano On the MSG Theater Undercard

Adam Kownacki (20-3 15 KOs) is also in a “prove it” place. He is 34, and has lost three straight. Robert Helenius downed Kownacki twice and in his last outing, he lost to Ali Demirezen (UD10). Virginia’s Juiseppe Cusumano (21-4 19 KOs) is the B side in this one.

Staten Island’s Reshat Mati (13-0 7 KOs), cousin to recording sensation Bebe Rexha, faces West Virginia’s Dakota Linger (13-5-3 9 KOs) in a super lightweight tango, set for 10 or fewer rounds.

The DAZN main broadcast before the Edgar BERLANGA main event starts at 8pm ET with Puerto Rica's Yankiel Rivera (3-0 2 KOs) taking on unbeaten Californian Christian Robles (8-0 3 KOs).

Before the Bell action features: New Jersey light heavy Khalil Coe (5-0-1 3 KOs) v Canadian Buneet Bisla (7-0 3 KOs) over eight rounds. Welterweight Pablo Valdez (6-0 5 KOs) meets Demian Daniel Fernandez (14-4 5 KOs) while Ofacio Falcon (9-0 6 KOs) starts things up versus Pedro Vicente (7-5-1 2 KOs) in a super featherweight battle.