Edgar Berlanga Hits Reset Button, With Eddie Hearn
A change of scene on the promotional end might be what Edgar Berlanga needs to get back on the fast track he enjoyed a few years ago, when the New York hitter showed power and promise under the Top Rank banner.
That relationship just didn’t work out; the super middleweight drew attention for his KO streak, which he added to with three stops in 2020. Demond Nicholson went the distance with the power hitter in April 2021, and the plan went off course. Berlanga got the spotlight in bouts against Marcelo Caceres, Steve Rolls and Roamer Angulo, but not the KO, and fans started sniping. His potential wasn’t being met, it looked like.
Team Berlanga and Team Top Rank at that point were not on the same page, so the mature move got made—it was agreed that the 25 year old would be freed up for a fresh start.
That shift comes in the form of an agreement with the Brit deal maker Eddie Hearn, who put together a proposed roadmap for the 20-0 (16 KOs) boxer repped by advisor Keith Connolly. The NY-based manager is known for securing juicy bags for his people, including Danny Jacobs.
So, no, Berlanga, it seems, won’t fill a hole and be anointed a potent draw in NYC to take advantage of the heavy Puerto Rican population, who would in theory be pleased to embrace the pugilist with roots in PR. But Hearn says his deal with Berlanga would include a bout with Canelo Alvarez, and that assignment would probably get the fighter the sort of compensation he craves.
