Edgar Berlanga Hits Reset Button, With Eddie Hearn

A change of scene on the promotional end might be what Edgar Berlanga needs to get back on the fast track he enjoyed a few years ago, when the New York hitter showed power and promise under the Top Rank banner.

That relationship just didn’t work out; the super middleweight drew attention for his KO streak, which he added to with three stops in 2020. Demond Nicholson went the distance with the power hitter in April 2021, and the plan went off course. Berlanga got the spotlight in bouts against Marcelo Caceres, Steve Rolls and Roamer Angulo, but not the KO, and fans started sniping. His potential wasn’t being met, it looked like.

Team Berlanga and Team Top Rank at that point were not on the same page, so the mature move got made—it was agreed that the 25 year old would be freed up for a fresh start.

That shift comes in the form of an agreement with the Brit deal maker Eddie Hearn, who put together a proposed roadmap for the 20-0 (16 KOs) boxer repped by advisor Keith Connolly. The NY-based manager is known for securing juicy bags for his people, including Danny Jacobs.

So, no, Berlanga, it seems, won’t fill a hole and be anointed a potent draw in NYC to take advantage of the heavy Puerto Rican population, who would in theory be pleased to embrace the pugilist with roots in PR. But Hearn says his deal with Berlanga would include a bout with Canelo Alvarez, and that assignment would probably get the fighter the sort of compensation he craves.

Here is more info on the matter, from a release sent by the Matchroom crew:

EDGAR BERLANGA SIGNS MULTI-FIGHT DEAL WITH MATCHROOM
Unbeaten Super-Middleweight sensation pens deal with Eddie Hearn
Edgar Berlanga has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

Berlanga (20-0 16 KOs) shot to fame when his blistering speed and devastating power led to an astonishing run of 16 first round KOs from his debut in June 2016 to December 2020, and he landed his first pro title in October 2021 picking up the vacant WBO NABO Super-Middleweight belt, decisioning Marcelo Coceres in Las Vegas.

The 25 year old Brooklyn star has been a huge hit in the Big Apple, packing the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden with his loyal hometown and Puerto Rican support in his most recent battles with Steve Rolls and Alexis Angulo. On those nights in March and June, Berlanga defended his WBO NABO title with unanimous decision wins over ten rounds to cement his lofty World rankings.

‘The Chosen One’ sits at #4 with the WBO and IBF and at #6 with the WBA and will return to the ring this summer as Berlanga, his trainer and father Edgar Sr., Hearn and manager Keith Connolly plot his route to World title glory and the fight he craves with undisputed Super-Middleweight ruler Canelo Alvarez.

“I’m excited to start my new journey with the best promoter in the world, the legend Eddie Hearn,” said Berlanga. “I’m looking to build my legacy in the sport of boxing. I want to thank my manager Keith Connolly and my father Edgar Berlanga Sr. who were instrumental in guiding me towards this amazing opportunity.

“I’m looking for the big fights and I know signing with Matchroom was the right choice to get me to where I want to go. I’m humbled by this opportunity, and I will dedicate myself into becoming the best 168 pounder in the world. My main goal is to the land the Canelo fight and renew the greatest rivalry in boxing – Mexico vs Puerto Rico.”

“I am delighted to have won the race for Edgar’s signature,” said Hearn. “It is no surprise that everyone wanted to snap him up – he has a great fanbase, he is a real character and most importantly, he can do the business in spectacular fashion in the ring.

“Edgar wants to be a World champion and the fight he wants is Canelo Alvarez. We are plotting a route for him to land that showdown with Canelo, and Edgar is ready to take on the best of the 168lbs division to prove he is ready to meet the undisputed champion in classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico blockbuster.

 

