Edgar Berlanga Gets Decision Win Against Steve Rolls, In Heavy Survivor Mode, at MSG Theatre

It wasn't what one dreams of when one dreams of getting to such a stage, in Madison Square Garden, the Theater. Edgar Berlanga headlined in the main event Saturday night in New York City at the Hulu Theater, at Madison Square Garden.

Top Rank promoted the fights and ESPN played them on their platforms. A 168 pound NABO title was up for grabs. And Berlanga yes, got the W, and that strap, but it was a listless affair. The scores read for Berlanga, 96-94, 97-93, 97-93, and the crowd didn't seem that amped up. The announcers were way too kind, to Berlanga and to Rolls, who mostly ran.

After the fight, Berlanga to Bernard Osuna that Rolls fought “scared.” He admitted his left elbow bothered him, starting in round two. And he's coming off a torn bicep last year, so he's having to battle. “I started seeing blurry in the left eye,” Berlanga admitted, a bit later.

Rolls took it to GGG when they fought four years ago, and took it to the Kazakh, but against him, this Rolls just ran. I agree, that ws just running and he didn't try to win very many parts of very many rounds.

The winning fighter said that it's OK to hear the various voices in his corner.

In the first, the 24 year old Berlanga, repping Puerto Rico, Brooklyn, and the Lower East Side of Manhattan, fired some decent jabs. Rolls, 37, knows he’s 37. He didn’t do much more than shuffle and then more. You knew Berlanga would open it up more the next round. In the second, Berlanga did show a bit less respectful patience. Kay Koroma and head trainer Andre Rozier watched as the kid didn’t come out nuts. But, didn’t he actually really want to come out fierce and fast?

Th, in the second, we saw blood on the left eye of Berlanga. And Rolls kept it to a pace he enjoyed. He’d feint, and slip and slide and act a bit happy that he didn’t have to crawl through glass.

In the third, would Edgar press harder? We’d think so. But he plodded, largely, round after round. He’d stalk, Rolls would slide to his right. And the same pattern played out. Each round looked looked like the one before, and the loser didn’t try to win, basically. Survive, yes, but who wants to watch that, it’s like watching people hunt? In the tenth, neither could summon extra feb, really. We went to the cards.