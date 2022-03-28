Eddie Hearn Gives Details On Why Haney’s Fight Landed on ESPN, Munguia vs. Jacobs Rumors And More

Eddie Hearn is a lightning rod when it comes to social media as his interviews are always examined with a microscope and saved for use or “receipts” at a later date. He recently checked in with the guys (Ak & Barak) over at The DAZN Boxing show to provide an update on numerous topics.

From the start, he was asked about the situation involving WBC Lightweight Champion Devin Haney, who reportedly signed a multi-fight deal with Dibella Entertainment and Top Rank. For a while now, it seemed like Vasiliy Lomachenko was getting the George Kambosos fight, but with real-world events happening in Ukraine, he isn’t available to face the unified champion. Once Loma was out, Haney was back in the driver’s seat and ready to make a deal. So what were Eddie Hearn’s thought’s on the whole thing?

“DAZN was unable to reach a deal with Lou Dibella, George Kambosos’ promoter, to air the fight. It’s really a question for them as well. I believe one of the issues was that the Australian rights weren’t available, and that changed the structure of the deal quite a bit. There were still conversations ongoing, but I think Lou Dibella it was more beneficial to do the deal with ESPN,” Hearn told Ak & Barak. He continued, “At the end of the day, it has to be economical for everyone. I guess they (DAZN) didn’t feel the fight was as big in America and wanted that global value.”

Most times, Eddie will get in front of the situation, but considering how public the details of the proposed fight have been, he did the right thing by sidestepping it and putting it on DAZN to answer the hard questions from the media. Moving on to a rumor that has sparked some question marks, what is all of this talk about Daniel Jacobs facing Jaime Munguia? Hearn quickly replied, “I got a call last week from Keith Connolly (Jacobs’ manager), and he said ‘we were approached from Golden Boy to fight Jamie Munguia.’ Stylistically, Jacobs and Munguia is a great fight. If a deal can be reached, I’d love to see that fight happen.”

Fair enough, so the rumors are true, and after Jaime Munguia passed on the WBO Middleweight title and the Jermall Charlo fight fell apart, him and his team are looking at Daniel Jacobs like food and want the name as part of his record. Something to keep an eye on is how the Munguia fans react to that fight if it gets made? This will be interesting to follow, so stay tuned for more.

Then, of course, you can’t have an Eddie Hearn interview without bringing up Bob Arum, as they have a true love/hate relationship. Recently, Arum told FightHub that he has a ticket for Eddie Hearn to attend the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight. Obviously, this was a dig at Eddie, but Hearn laughed it off and said, “That’s very kind of him. The last time I had a fighter in the co-main event, he sat me on the other side, away from the tv cameras. I’m going to speak to Dillian to see what we will do. We’ll see.”

The rest of the interview goes into Usyk vs. Joshua II, Josh Warrington, and much more. Catch the entire interview on DAZN.

