Davis Garcia Fight Week Schedule Set In Las Vegas

Fight fans are counting down the days until the biggest bout of the 2023 boxing season so far. In Las Vegas, events are ramping up for Gervonta “Tank” Davis versus Ryan “King” Garcia.

While other top matchups are still awaiting agreements, dates, and venues, five-time, three-division champion Tank Davis of Baltimore (28-0, 26 KOs) and undefeated, hard-hitting fan favorite Ryan Garcia of Los Angeles (23-0, 19 KOs) walked the talk and got the fight on the calendar. Whatever the outcome, both should be acknowledged for getting their fight over the finish line.

If you're fortunate to be in Las Vegas for Fight Week, several official events are open to the public, including the weigh-in on Friday, April 21. Fans don't need tickets to get a close-up look at the athletes and enjoy the festivities, then enjoy one of the many viewing events in town or host your own.

If you can't make it in person, all events will be broadcast live via Showtime's multiple platforms. NY Fights will have full coverage of all Fight Week events, concluding in our recap and analysis, including writers Ryan O'Hara and Gayle Falkenthal in Las Vegas and ringside on Saturday. Follow us at @NYFights on Instagram and Twitter.

Tuesday, April 18, 3 p.m.

Main Event Grand Arrivals: Open to the Public

MGM Grand Hotel Lobby, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas 89109

3 p.m. – Ryan Garcia arrival

3:30 p.m. ­– Gervonta Davis arrival

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page

Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m.

Undercard Fighters Media Workout: Open to the Public

Special appearances by Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, while undercard fighters show off some skills for the fans and boxing media.

MGM Grand Hotel Casino Floor (Next to TAP and the MGM Sports Book), 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas 8910

1 p.m. – Vito Mielnicki Jr.

1:15 p.m. – Kevin Salgado

1:30 p.m. – Bektemir Melukuziev

1:45 p.m. – Yamaguchi Falcao

2 p.m. – Elijah Garcia

2:15 p.m. – Gabe Rosado

2:30 p.m. – David Morrell Jr.

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page

Thursday, April 20, 1 p.m.

Final News Conference featuring Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, David Morrell, Yamaguchi Falcao, Gabe Rosado, Bektemir Melikuziev, Elijah Garcia, and Kevin Salgado. Fighters get their last say before settling the score on Saturday.

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page

Friday April 21, 3 p.m.

Official Weigh-In: Open to the Public

Toshiba Plaza, T-Mobile Arena

Fighters weigh in and face off for the final time before the opening bell. Get your last look and final assessment.

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page

Saturday, November 23

Live Pay Per View Broadcast, PPV, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ­– Doors open at T-Mobile Arena.

1:15 p.m. – First Undercard Fights Begin

There are five non-televised undercard fights:

Floyd Schofield vs. Valentin Leon Jr, 10 rounds at lightweight

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. TBA, six rounds at heavyweight

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Pachino Hill, six rounds at middMorrell'sJalil Hackett vs. Jason Phillips, four rounds at super welterweight

Cuttino Oliver vs. Roberto Cantu Pena, four rounds at bantamweight

3 p.m. – Showtime PPV Countdown Show Begins

There are two fights on the countdown show:

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas, 10 rounds at middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles, 10 rounds at super welterweight

The event will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page

5 p.m. – Pay Per View Telecast Begins

There are four fights on the pay-per-view card:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 12 rounds at lightweight

David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, 12 rounds at super middleweight for Morrell's WBA super middleweight title

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev 2, 10 rounds at super middleweight; Rosado won the first bout by third-round knockout

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado, 10 rounds at middleweight

Outside the U.S., the fight is available with a regular DAZN subscription in the U.K., Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Portugal, and Belgium. The start time is 1 am. BST in the UK, and 2 a.m. CEST in Europe. In selected markets, Davis vs Garcia also airs live on pay-per-view on FITE.

Following the card, post-fight news conference will be streamed live on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel, App, and Facebook Page.