Davies vs Barroso Prediction: Heavy Handed Lightweights

The 2024 boxing calendar starts off with a bang this weekend, with a Davies vs Barroso prediction that is sure to produce fireworks — and will likely end with one of these two fighters seeing stars. Regardless of how this fight ends, whichever fighter gets their hand raised on Saturday will walk out of the ring being the newly crowned Interim WBA World Super Lightweight champion.

While our most hopeful Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso prediction is that this fight actually takes place this weekend — considering these two 140 pound boxers have been slated each other twice before, with both previous bouts falling apart at the last moment — the stage seems to be set for Davies and Barroso to settle their score once and for all in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend.

Ortiz vs Lawson: Davies vs Barroso Prediction

Ohara Davies Preview

Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies is a boxer out of England with a 25-2 professional record (which includes 18 KO victories) who is looking to make a name for himself in 2024 — starting with his Davies vs Barroso prediction coming true this weekend. With the only two losses in his career coming at the hands of the very best 140 pound boxers on the planet, Davies is certainly confident that he'll earn the Interim WBA World Super Lightweight strap — and earn himself a nice payday in the process.

A happy @OharaDavies is ready to throw it down on Saturday 🥊#OrtizLawson pic.twitter.com/aYbR5dXdzp — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 4, 2024

It makes sense why Davies is confident leading into this bout against Barroso, as he is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak that includes four wins by KO or TKO; the most recent of which came against Lewis Ritson in March 2023, which Davies won via vicious left hook to Ritson's liver.

The first thing people notice when watching Ohara Davies fight is how insanely long his arms look in the ring. This always affords him a reach advantage that he should also be able to capitalize on against Barroso. Davies also has made himself known for that same left hook to the body that he won his last fight with, so it's safe to assume he'll be looking for that punch early and often.

Overall, the Davies vs Barroso prediction from Davies' corner should be to tire the nearly 41 year old Barroso out in the early going, then finish him in the middle rounds.

Ismael Barroso Preview

While Ismael Barroso — the Venezuelan boxer with a 24-4-2 professional record, that includes 22 KO's — was clamoring for a rematch with Rolly Romero after suffering a defeat to him back in May, he'll have to settle with what may be a tougher bout against Ohara Davies. And although Barroso lost that fight via TKO, and is entering this weekend's bout as a sizable underdog, he did produce some moments against Romero that display how he can win the Interim WBA World Super Lightweight title this weekend.

An obvious Davies vs Barroso prediction to make is that Ismael Barroso is looking to win this fight via knockout. The southpaw has more power than Davies does, which could make up for Davies being the more technically sound boxer out of the two.

Expect to see Barroso start off relatively slow during this fight, in what will be an attempt to gauge Davies' game plan and power. Once he gets a feel for what Davies is looking to do, however, Barroso should open up with some extremely powerful punches. And all it will take is one of those punches to land for Barroso to produce a massive upset victory.

Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso Prediction: Dominance From Davies

Our official Davies vs Barroso prediction is that Ohara Davies — currently a -500 favorite — will win this fight via TKO.

While we do feel that Ismael Barroso is the more powerful fighter in this bout we thought we'd be watching last month, we believe that Ohara Davies will show his superior class, and outbox his nearly 41 year old adversary. We've seen Barroso's chin get cracked a couple times in the past, and father time remains undefeated — especially in combat sports. For that reason, we think Davies by KO/TKO, which you can find for around -170, is an appealing bet for this bout.

Yet, if Ismael Barroso is going to produce an upset this weekend, he'll almost certainly be doing so via knockout. Davies has also been knocked out before, and Barroso can put any 140 pound opponent's lights out. For that reason, Barroso by KO/TKO at +450 is worth looking into, as well.

Regardless of who ends up getting their hand raised at the end of the fight, this co-main to the Ortiz vs Lawson main event in Las Vegas should be one of many fights on the card that is certainly worth watching. Be sure to get your bets in before the bout begins, because this one could come to a conclusion as soon as the first round!