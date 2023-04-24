David Morrell Wants David Benavidez Next, We Say Yes Please

David Morrell looked sharp as hell in downing Yamaguchi Falcao Saturday night on the Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia undercard. Now, the Cuban native who holds a 9-0, 8 KOs record has expressed his desire for his next in ring outing: lemme at WBC Interim World champion David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs).

“David Benavidez is next,” Morrell said in the ring after his Saturday night triumph. “Where is he? I want to fight Benavidez, man. He’s next, 100 percent. I don’t want any other guys at 168 pounds. Just Benavidez. I respect Benavidez and his team, but inside the ring, I don’t respect nothing.”

Too much, too soon for a guy who has just nine pro fights to his credit? Naw; his amateur experience adds up to two pro careers worth of work. And the way he dispatched Falcao (24-2-1, 10 KOs), in a hellacious first-round knockout helps his momentum in maybe landing what he wants.

“I’ll say it and I’ll say it again, I want to fight the best, and David Benavidez is one of the best in the division,” said Morrell Jr. in a release. “Millions of fans got to see what I’m all about and I believe I have the skills to beat him. I know he is a warrior that never backs down from a fight, so I’m expecting him to take the challenge. This is a fight I know that fans want to see. The winner can be next in line to fight Canelo. I’m the real monster and I'm ready to prove it in the ring.”

Is David Morrell Versus David Benavidez Makeable?

Is this plausible? Only hardcores who know the intricate dances of sanctioning bodies and decision makers truly knows.

Canelo Alvarez holds mad cards, being that holds a 168 strap from each of the big four sanctioners. Benavidez is keen to land that big fish, being that the purse for a Canelo fight dwarfs what he'd make versus anyone else. And the risk/reward ratio for a clash against Morrell is no bueno.

Maybe Morrell versus Demetrius Andrade, rated No. 1 by both the WBA and WBO, could get made? Super middleweight has lots on non stars clustered at the top of the heap, so it's not like there are infinite intriguing fights to make. The WBC has Christian Mbili ranked No. 1. Eric Bazinyan is rated No. 2 by the WBC, WBA and WBO. I confess to not knowing that “William Scull,” rated No. 1 by the IBF, existed.

You get the point.

Me, I give a whole hearted YES PLEASE when pondering David Morrell versus David Benavidez.

I think it's more than possible that Morrell within 1.5 years is a top five pound for pound guy, how bout that? Benavidez proved his full worth in dispatching Caleb Plant. Morrell vs Beanvidez would be extremely well received by the hardcores.