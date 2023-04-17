Super Skilled David Morrell Seeks Momentum Push Win on Gervonta-Garcia Undercard

David Morrell is one of the most skilled pugilists whose profile doesn’t match his considerable arsenal. The Cuban native seeks to impress on Saturday, hoping that his performance vs Yamaguchi Falcao gains him more fans and entry to bigger, and more lucrative fights.

The super middleweight hitter, now 8-0, says he has no worries about the late opponent switch, as he preps to face clever vet Falcao this Saturday, April 22 in the co-main event of the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia SHOWTIME PPV® production taking place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event on a Premier Boxing Champions card.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, for the record, and is headlined by Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia in a 12-round showdown.

The event is promoted by GTB Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions.

The Cuban-native who came to Minneapolis to begin his pro career in 2019, Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) has quickly shown off the talents that made him a standout in Cuba’s storied amateur scene. The 25-year-old captured an interim title by dominating then-unbeaten Lennox Allen in August 2020 in just his third pro fight before being elevated to champion.

Morell, who trains in Texas with renowned coach Ronnie Shields, was originally scheduled to face Sena Agbeko, who was forced to withdraw after not being licensed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Despite the late change in opponent, Morrell has no concerns about facing an accomplished veteran Falcao. Here is what he had to say about that matchup and more:

On his matchup with Yamaguchi Falcao:

“For most fighters it might be difficult to adjust to a new opponent, especially being that Falcao is a southpaw, but I’ve seen so many styles that I feel confident with anyone that’s across the ring from me. Falcao is on a nice winning streak and I’m sure his confidence is at an all-time high. He knows that winning this fight could change his life dramatically, so I know he’s coming to fight. I have plans to take him out and send another message to the entire super middleweight division. Falcao is a good fighter, but I’m better in all aspects.”

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve been training with a purpose since I got the word that I’ll be fighting on one of the biggest cards of the last ten years. Ronnie Shields and I have been working endlessly to get everything fine-tuned. With all the intense training I’ve been doing, I’m going to be in the best shape of my career. I’m right on weight and I’m feeling great. I had a great training camp.”

David Morrell, on fighting in Las Vegas in his first PPV event:

“As a kid, I would always dream about what it would be like to fight in Las Vegas, and here we are. It’s a tremendous blessing. I’ve worked hard to get to this point in my career and I’m ready to become a star. I want to thank my team for getting me this fight. Davis vs. Garcia is going to be one of the most watched PPV events in modern day history. My goal is to shine on the big stage and steal the show.”

Last Five Wins For Morrell

Here is footage of Morrell in his last outing, a stoppage of Aidos Yerbossynuly, from November 2022.

Morrell had no problems with Kalvin Henderson, in June 2022. Alantez Fox took the L versus David Morrell in December 2021. In June of 2021, Morrell dispatched Mario Cazares. In December 2020, Morrell stopped Mike Gavronski.

David Morrell on what a win will do for his career:

“With all the big fights in the super middleweight, winning this fight means everything. If I’m going to fight David Benavidez, Canelo Alvarez, Jermall Charlo or any of the other big names in boxing, I must win this fight. So, everything is on the line on April 22. A win will get me to the biggest fights in the sport.”