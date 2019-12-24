Danny Jacobs Speaks To The Split With Trainer Andre Rozier

Super middleweight hitter Danny Jacobs got the W on Saturday, and it was a theater of the unexpected special, because his foe Julio Cesar Chavez Jr acted goofy before, during and after the fight.

Junior’s antics took some of the buzz from Jacaobs, who admitted as much in the ring after Junior quit, saying he had a hurt hand first, and then a busted nose, and he couldn’t breathe.

On Monday, Jacobs went on the Ak and Barak SiriusXM show, and he said he was comfortable at the weight, he felt good, but yeah, it was a bit surprised by how heavy Junior was. It felt like he was fighting a cruiserweight, the Brooklyn native said. “This is boxing, you gotta know what you signed up for,” he told the hosts, signaling that such an occurrence is the type of hurdle one can expect at that level.

Jacobs did touch on the issue that popped up last week, his split with trainer Andre Rozier. How was it without him?

“It’s been really a joy, it’s been blissful, it’s been very happy, an amazing camp, and it’s really not to discredit Andre, because I love Andre, and I have the utmost respect for Andre. But when I actually tell my side of the story, when I take time out to actually address the situation, because I’ve seen a lotta things that’s been going on, and I’ve been hearing a lot, and it’s been breaking my heart, honestly, because people like to gravitate towards the first person who comes out and creates the narrative and I think that a smart individual will know that there’s always two sides to the story,” Jacobs said. “And you can’t really just go out on a limb and say, ‘I don’t like this guy because he did this to his former trainer.”’ He said he’d at some point tell his side of the story, on the platform of his choosing. He said Rozier has done a lot wrong, been “very unprofessional,” and he used the word “ordeal.”

The hosts both said they found it sad that this split occurred, they probably recall stories like this (below), when it seemed that this pairing would last the whole of Jacobs’ pro stint.

Jacobs said there was a “consistent” lack of professionalism from Rozier (excerpt from Nov. 8 RING website story below), who had previously been forthcoming at what he deemed an ice cold lack of loyalty.

His new team, Jacobs said, has given him “quality time,” and insinuated that wasn’t the case with Rozier.

The boxer said “as a man you don’t go about things a certain way,” and said that Rozier shouldn’t have put stuff out there, and he also said Rozier lied. They have been like family, he said, and family keeps stuff in house.

He admitted he knows that now some people think he made a load of money and didn’t share with with loyalists. “I’m a fair guy,” he said and he pays well when people give proper effort, he insisted.

Jacobs said that he doesn’t really care that much how the punters look at him, the chatter. “I really didn’t want it to come down to this,” and he said he will speak more on it on his pace and terms.

No, he didn’t address specifics, and deny that he’d agreed to pay Rozier 5% and reneged on that handshake deal when he made a $15 million or so purse to fight Canelo, and sent a check for $100,000 to the trainer.

And back to the in the ring stuff–Jacobs said that many people forget at back in the day, Chavez Jr was “a force,” and so this one he feels adds to his legacy. He said also that it made more sense to fight Junior, the bigger name, for a better purse, than fighting Gabe Rosado. (Rosado (below) jawed with Jacobs before the bout, after Danny thanked him for being on standby. Gabe called Jacobs “corny” and Jacobs came back and said that Gabe has lost so much, he doesn’t belong in the ring with Danny.)

Jacobs said he really liked the move to 168. He felt strong, and like he could take a better shot. He also said he watched the fight a few times, and no, he didn’t see any butts or anything, which Chavez complained about afterwards. “I’ve never been classified as a dirty fighter,” he declared.

Another tidbit–he said he’s not ruling out a move back to 160, for a fight against a GGG, maybe.

Jacobs said he wanted to give that shoutout to Patrick Day, and yeah, it was weird, because he gave that speech while many in the stands were hooting and some were throwing stuff to show their displeasure at the ending.

And who might he like to fight next? “Jermall Charlo,” he said, though it’s unlikely, because it’s politically unlikely. More likely is a Callum Smith or a BJ Saunders. And him and Jermall not happening, why? What’s that about? Is it on Al Haymon, the hosts asked?

Nah, it’s more to do with networks, and it isn’t fair to blame one guy. “Ultimately I’m the dictator of my career,” Jacobs said, so he thinks the fans will get the fights they want.

Nah, it’s not crazy-personal with him and Jermall, but he’d like to do it.

He also was giving props to DAZN. “They take care of their fighters in every aspect,” he said, and he also likes working with promoter Eddie Hearn.