Daniel Dubois Knocked Down 3 Times, Yet Finishes Kevin Lerena

Daniel Dubois got booked into a showcase against Kevin Lerena in the co feature to Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, England on Saturday night. The lefty Lerena came to the ring at 28-1, the 30 year old from South Africa is nicknamed “Gutter Dog.” WBA heavyweight champ Dubois was 18-1, and the Londoner answers to the nickname “Dynamite.” And oh my, did it look like that “showcase” would go off the rails, when Lerena sent Dubois to the mat three times in the first. Dubois kept his head in it, and in round three, roared back. He sent Lerena to the floor off a right, and closed that show, ending the affair at tail end of the third.

That dynamite very nearly blew up in the face of Dubois, who did well to keep his head, not get too flustered as his brain vibrated from getting whacked by the ex cruiserweight.

Daniel Dubois came back to beat Kevin Lerena in England

Daniel Dubois had a super scare but prevailed versus Lerena, who was indeed a live dog. Photo for Top Rank via Getty Images

In the first, an upright Lerena kept a respectful high guard, looked to land a jab and follow with his power left. Daniel Dubois stalked, as he does, patiently, and then hit the deck. Bang, it came off a high on the head shot. And then another knockdown, he was up quick. Then, he went down again, his balance was off, big time. The bell rang to probably save Dubois.

In the second, Dubois backed up, Lerena knew it would be smart to finish him off before he recovered fully. The Dubois jab had some snap on it now, and then he landed a nasty left hook. Did Lerena lose the opportunity to finish the show? He didn't press the issue like maybe he could and should have.

In round three, Daniel Dubois looked even more awake, he looked “normal,” and had bounce in his legs. Dubois backed up, but wasn’t busy, at all. Dubois took the round, and maybe the balance of power was back in his favor, it looked like. A right hand caught Lerena following, and he went down on his butt. He managed to end the round..no, the ref halted it at the bell. A right uppercut hurt Lerena bad, as he was on the ropes eating.

Daniel Dubois shrugged off knockdowns, bit down on his guard, and put Lerena away.

It's a good bet Lerena replays this one in his head, maybe for the rest of his life.

As for Dubois, he won't be able to use leverage from a sharp rubout win when he tries to get a Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua to glove up. Was he looking past Lerena, thinking of old grudges?

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

