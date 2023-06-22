Worldwide

Canelo Alvarez Announces PBC Deal

Worldwide

Carlos Adames Insists He Will Overwhelm J-Rock Williams

Worldwide

Trainer Bob Santos Thinks Very Best J Roc Doesn't Beat Carlos Adames

Worldwide

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk, Who Wins and How?

Worldwide

Louis vs Schmeling 2: Hall of Fame Writer Remembers 85 Years Ago Today

Worldwide

We MIGHT Be Witnessing Positive Shift in Boxing

Worldwide

Edgar Berlanga Next Leg of Career Arc Intriguing As Hell

Worldwide

Caleb Truax and Jerwin Ancajas Fighting Saturday, On Showtime Stream

Worldwide

Jared Anderson To Face Charles Martin Next

Worldwide

NYF Archival: Prof. Carlo Rotella, Keen Observer Of Boxing

Worldwide

Canelo Alvarez Announces PBC Deal

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Canelo Alvarez Announces PBC Deal

Canelo Alvarez in an Instagram post announced “done deal” for a September fight, no date specified, along with the Premier Boxing Champions text logo.

Alvarez has been talking with several parties, from the Dmitriy Bivol team, to Badou Jack….but the name Jermall Charlo is at the fore, now.

Mike Coppinger of ESPN reported that Alvarez is referring to Jermall as the unnamed foe for the September start. Sept. 16, Coppinger' sources told ESPN. It’s a three-fight deal for Canelo with PBC, Coppinger wrote. He called it “a coup for Al Haymon in landing boxing’s top star.”

Canelo announced this on his Instagram June 22, 2023

Jermall is an interesting choice. The twin hitter from Texas last fought June 19, 2021, winning a UD12 against Juan Macias Maciej, in defense of his WBC middleweight crown.

Does he still have that title? Only hardcore fans who pay attention to all the sanctioning body talk know.  But seriously, he's been out of the ring for two years, is 33 years old, and has admitted to dealing with emotional issues.

Is Jermall Being Picked Partially Because Canelo Knows He's Rusty?

His fans know that he's been enmeshed in outside the ring issues, after splitting with wife Shantel. They have five kids together, and custody rights have been fought over. That may well be meaningless, of course, being that for fighters, quite often they are most at home, comfortable, in the ring.

Alvarez vs Jermall Charlo, who wins and how?

Others will not be pleased that Canelo, who turns 33 on July 18, isn't somehow making a sequel against Bivol happen.

And still others were hoping Canelo would call an audible, and challenge younger gun David Benavidez to a dance off at 168.

Canelo didn't look stellar in his last outing, versus John Ryder, so some of his critics might cut him some slack, as it is understood widely he is past his peak.

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading