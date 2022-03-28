Looking Ahead To That Canelo Versus Jake Paul Fight

May 2, 2026, it’s fight day. Cinco De Mayo weekend for most but for one man it’s Judgement Day. Canelo Alvarez will be making his Heavyweight debut, 12 months on from unifying a poor cruiserweight division, to face social media superstar Jake Paul.

This will be Paul’s first time, finally, squaring off against a lifelong pugilist after previous fights with Tommy Fury and Mairis Briedis materialised to nothing.

The former Disney star whose recent list of victims include Jorge Masvidal and Sonny Bill Williams has vowed to retire from all combat sports after this bout.

Canelo, when asked about what the Canelo v Jake Paul bout means to him, said ‘a payday, payday,’ after years of other fighters hyper-targeting the Mexican pugilist for the very same reason.

‘The Problem Child’ has lived up to his moniker and has proved to be a problem for his previous 12 foes but the 35-year-old boxing great plans on proving he has the solution and will derail Paul, putting an end to his fistic career.

When Jake first called out Canelo back in early 2022 many scoffed. ‘This is just a marketing exercise,’ many cried. However, tonight, when both men step through those ropes, the talk is done and it’ll be time to walk the walk.

At yesterday’s weigh in the former YouTuber tipped the scales at 201.3 pounds, barely over the cruiserweight limit. Jake stood alongside his controversial sparring partner Frank Sanchez, former friend and stablemate of Canelo, and the one who claims he is the only man to defeat Floyd Mayweather, his brother Logan Paul.

Canelo, on the other hand, recorded a career heaviest 211.4 pounds. This is the man who sent Gennady Golovkin into retirement after their trilogy bout 3 years ago weighing in at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds.

The Vegas bookmakers have made Canelo a heavy favorite, giving Paul virtually no chance as you can find his odds as wide as 100/1, that’s double the odds for Buster Douglas to defeat Mike Tyson back in 1990.

Does Jake Paul win? The fight, no.

But, financially, yes.

Will we all look back and think boxing’s been had by its greatest con artist?

Yes.