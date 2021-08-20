Connect with us

3 hours ago

Canelo Álvarez to Face Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas; Álvarez hungry to become Mexico’s first undisputed super middleweight champion

SAN DIEGO, CA – (August 19, 2021) Multiple-world champion Canelo Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) will once again put Mexican boxing front and center as he sets to face IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) on November 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Álvarez is the current WBO, WBA and WBC Super Middleweight Champion.

More details on the Pay-Per-View, venue and undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am very excited to have this fight before me. I am happy because I am going to make history, and in my career that’s exactly what I want to do — leave my mark in boxing,” said Álvarez. “I can’t wait to see all my fans on November 6.”

“We are very happy to have been able to reach an agreement for this fight as we look to make history in becoming the first undisputed champions [in this division] of Mexico, Latin America, and the fifth in the history of boxing,” said trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso. “We are going to train very hard, focus on growing the sport of boxing and plan to lift up the name of Mexico.”

