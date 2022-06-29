Can Jake Paul, With Amanda Serrano Assist, Fill Madison Square Garden?

We will now see a heavy test of the drawing power of Jake Paul, the semi pro boxer and full-time provocateur who's expertly navigated this social media age to become one of the best known boxers in the world. The Ohio native headlines The Big Room at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 6. He will face Tommy Fury, the little half-brother of acclaimed heavyweight Tyson Fury, in a tango re-set from a year ago.

The 5-0 Jake Paul will get some help attracting attention from the placement of Amanda Serrano, the Brooklyn talent with Puerto Rican roots who with Katie Taylor filled the joint when she battled the Irish standout in April. That faceoff scored in the action department and in the sales department, as the building filled up to see the ladies rumble.

Will their be the same level of interest this time? Serrano (42-2-1), age 33, will meet Brenda Carabajal (18-5-1), not a high profile person on the field. Fury, best known maybe for a stint on a UK “reality show” is now 8-0 and has faced competition in the same general class as Jake Paul, who just took up the sport in 2018.

People following this branch of the sport know that Fury pulled out close to the fight last year and have heard maybe he has issues getting to America, because he may be getting painted with the same brush as his bro. Tyson has been barred from travel to the US the last two months because of his past association with Daniel Kinahan, an advisor to the long tall hitter who stands accused of being a drug lord in Europe.

Showtime will produce the event, and a press conference to hype the affair will stream live on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and the Jake Paul YouTube channel tomorrow (Wednesday).

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” said Jake Paul, who will face Fury in a scheduled eight-round cruiserweight bout, in a Tuesday press release. “But ultimately, knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up. I’ve proven I am dedicated to boxing in and out of the ring, from promoting fights, championing fighters and fighter pay, to knocking out my opponents. The Furys cannot say the same, they are selfish tossers. On August 6, at the mecca, Madison Square Garden, the world will see why I am on my way to being a world champion. I’m honored to fight under the same lights as some of the greatest professional boxers in history.”

“The Paul brothers’ boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all,” Fury said. “I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports. On August 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring. Thank you to my promoter Frank Warren, Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME® for letting me permanently shut up Jake Paul. I look forward to headlining Madison Square Garden and knocking out this clown.”

“I’m still in shock that I’ll be headlining The World’s Most Famous Arena twice in less than six months,” said, who has flourished since Jake Paul started advising her. “Brenda is a very tough opponent and has never been knocked out, so I know I will need to be on my A game to change that. But I promise you, I am not leaving the outcome for the judges to decide. I am looking forward to fighting in front of my hometown crowd again on the biggest stage in the world and giving them the show they deserve.” Carabajal is a solid athlete, from Argentina, for the record.

“This is the most important bout of my career,” said the 31-year-old Carabajal. “I know that my opponent is one of the best female boxers in the world but I want to face the best fighters. This chance finds me in my best physical and mental shape, so I’m going to take advantage of it. Nothing is impossible. I dare to dream of becoming world champion again, but this time in the majestic Madison Square Garden.”

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), a company founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, will help put the card together. Holden Boxing will be the licensed promoter of the event.