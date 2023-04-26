Brian Ceballo In Boxing Insider/Broadway Boxing Main Event Thursday in NYC

BoxingInsider is the busiest promoter in the NYC region, how about that? BI returns for its fourth promotion in six months, in conjunction with Lou DiBella's Broadway Boxing, on Thursday, April 27. In the main event, five-time New York Golden Gloves champion Brian Ceballo (13-1, 7 KOs; from Brooklyn) meets Dominican Edward Ulloa Diaz in an eight-round clash, in the 154 pound class.

Ceballo sounds like he's on point coming into the scrap. “My training is amazing,” he said. “I haven’t felt this good about my training and my fight since 2019. I know my opponent has been in with really tough opposition and although he’s come up short, he showed that he belongs with top guys. So, I know he will be a competitor coming to win as we take center stage on Times Square Thursday. I’m coming to win big in front of my hometown friends, family, and fans. So it’s a fight you do not want to miss.”

Japan's Miyo Yoshida (15-3), a two-time super flyweight world champion, makes her US debut at Sony Hall. She's fighting out of the famed and fabled Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn, NY, under the guidance of coach Leon “Cat” Taylor. (Check out this feature on Taylor, who was a super skilled pugilist back in the day.)

“The time is finally here and I am thrilled to make my New York debut that I have been dreaming of,” said the 35 year old Yoshida. “I cannot thank everyone enough for this opportunity. It is a big challenge for me to move with my little daughter here from home for the new chapter of my boxing career, but I am determined to show my spirit to the fans to make NY my new home. Thanks a lot for your support!”

Her story–Yoshida played softball as a teen. She moved to Hawaii, and studied martial arts and did kickboxing. She turned pro in 2014, and then got pregnant, and birthed her daughter in 2015.

She's held the Japan Boxing Commission and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation bantamweight titles, and the WBO super flyweight crown, in 2019. She lost that crown, in her second title defense, via decision to Tomoko Okuda, but grabbed it back in their 2021 rematch. Yoshida comes in off a loss. On May 30, 2022, she lost the super fly title to Tamao Ozawa, via split decision.

Before the Brian Ceballo main event, Yoshida meets Indeya Smith (6-6, 1 KO; from Dallas, TX, via New Orleans, LA) who looked far better than her record indicated when she made her BoxingInsider Promotions debut on December 21, 2022. Smith beat favorite Sulem Urbina in an eight rounder, UD8.

The Sydney Maccow Christian Otero fight could be a highlight.

The two battled in the amateurs and also sparred extensively. Sydney “The Jackal” Maccow (8-8, 3 KOs; from the Netherlands, now in Brooklyn, NY) started his career 4-8, and has come on from there. Christian “Veneno” Otero (4-3, 2 KOs; from New York, NY) started out 4-0, and is looking to regain momentum.

Publicist Ed Keenan shared a recent back and forth between the two:

Otero: “You better be ready because no one is going to be able to save you. It’s just going to be me and you, 1-on-1, and I am coming for you. I’ve had the best camp of my life. There is going to be a lot of emotion in the ring and I’m going out there to perform. I am desperate for this fight.”

Maccow: I’ve dropped a lot of people in the gym in my twelve years of sparring and Otero is one of them, I beat him in the amateurs and I beat him up in sparring and I’ll beat him up on Thursday.

Otero: He is publicizing sparring sessions. Sparring sessions stay in the gym. A fight is totally different. It’s going to be 8 oz gloves and once I touch him, he’s probably not going to want to fight me – he is going to run. Leave sparring in sparring and bring the fight to the fight. On Thursday, I’m going to be in the middle of the ring so you better be ready.

Maccow: Otero said he wasn’t in shape when I dropped him. What does that say about him? That he was out of shape and not training? I am always in shape – there is never any getting in shape for me. I spar with people at a high level and he hit me up and I dropped him. Bottom line is there is real footage out there of him getting beat up.

Otero: People get dropped all the time in the gym. In a real fight, anyone that pushes me gets their but whipped and gets dropped. I’m telling you right now, I’m going to beat the (bleep) out of him. This is my business, and this is personal.

Maccow: Every time he steps in the ring he gets bullied by me. There are more videos. There is only one out there but I may drop more.

Otero: This fight I am in top shape so good luck to him.

Check out this Oct. 2021 piece by “The Sarge” Abe Gonzalez on Otero.

In addition, before the Brian Ceballo main event, there will be an eight-round battle for the vacant NABF Jr. Super Featherweight Championship. Two-time Mongolian Olympian and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat (5-0, 3 KOs) will fight Edy Valencia Mercado (20-9-6, 7 KOs).

Tsendbaatar fought in China twice, Moscow two times, and then hit Sony Hall on Feb. 23, when he downed then 11-3 Giovanni Gutierrez, via TKO3.

Erdenebat got press recently when he announced that he hurt Ryan Garcia bad in Ryan's camp for the Gervonta Davis fight.

In a six-round junior welterweight bout, Joshua David “Pretty Boy” Rivera (8-2, 3 KOs), from La Mesa, CA, faces off against Ireland’s Larry “Lethal” Fryers (11-6, 4 KOs) who now resides in Yonkers, NY.

“Dynamite” David Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs; from Las Vegas, NV) will take part in a four-round junior welterweight bout against Nelson Morales (3-5; from Dominican Republic, living in Scranton, PA) prior to the Brian Ceballo main event.

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider has recently transitioned into the promotional business. This will be Boxing Insider's fourth professional boxing promotion.

In May of 2000, Lou DiBella launched DiBella Entertainment (DBE), a full-service sports and entertainment company, which has become one of the most successful promotional entities in boxing.