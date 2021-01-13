Boxing in 2020: Highlighting the Top Winners, Knockouts, and Fights of the Year 

Boxing in 2020: Highlighting the Top Winners, Fighters Knockouts, and Fights of the Year

As the world slowly adjusted to the Covid-19 pandemic, boxing had a tough time moving forward. That meant that the year was odd for the sport to spur on since most superstars could not maintain their regular schedules due to the lockdowns introduced and lack of fans at live fights making many bouts financially unrealistic.

Despite the challenging year, fans still enjoyed dramatic moments, thunderous knockouts, and incredible performances. It was not all doom and gloom, as fans enjoyed betting with mobile sport betting app from home. Most importantly, upcoming stars left a mark, meaning the future of boxing is safe. A panel of experts came up with some of the boxers who shone in 2020, and Betway saw action on all these fighters and clashes.

Fighters of the year

In 2020, most of the top fighters could not fight more than once, hence the voting ended up focusing on those who had impressive wins. Teofimo Lopez proved himself as an ultra elite fighter the moment he beat Vasiliy Lomachenko. For years, Lopez and his father Junior Lopez promised that he would beat Lomachenko. Not only did he accomplish his dream, but he also won every round for the first half of the fight.

Lomachenko started to shine in the fight midway, but Lopez showed his quality and proved to be the best in Round 12 by delivering the best moments of his career.

Second place: Tyson Fury

It is hard challenging to separate Tyson and Lopez, for they both, arguably, deserve the number one position. They both picked up massive victories, but Lopez had the edge. Fury’s demolition of Deontay Wilder hence had jaws dropping the world over.

For that reason, he was able to secure the second spot.

Other boxers that received votes

The third position was occupied by Roman Gonzales aka “Chocolatito” and Gervonta Davis. And when Jermall Charlo beat Sergiy Derevyanchencko in September, it helped him land the third position.

Knockout of the year

It has been years which Dillian Whyte has been waiting for his shot at the WBC heavyweight title. He had hopes of a massive payday against the likes of Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua. He trained hard to ensure he remained in the loop until his day came along. Alexandre Povetkin was viewed as a solid test, but was the underdog, and was losing…until he uncorked a gorgeous uppercut and finished off the loser.

Second place

Davis knocks out Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis is a talented figure and could be the latest star to take the world by storm if he gets his life together outside the ring. He was able to uncork Santa Cruz on Oct. 31.

Fight of the year

Fans will agree that it was the sort of fight usually experienced only in movies. The junior welterweights came together in October 2020 to showcase eight knockdowns in a thrilling 5-round battle held in Las Vegas. The fight was between Jose Zepeda vs Ivan Baranchyk.

In the second place, there was Juan Francisco v Carlos Cuadras II. Masayoshi Nakatani against Felix Verdejo occupied the third position.

As sporting events continue to return under strict health guidelines, fans still have the opportunity to bet on their favourite ones, with Betway and other leading bookmakers offering plenty of markets.