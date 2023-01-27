Beterbiev vs. Yarde: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Connect with us

Photo Credit: Queensberry Promotions

Earlier today, unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and challenger Anthony Yarde stepped on the scale ahead of their clash tomorrow on ESPN+. Both men looked in tip-top shape as they came underneath the light heavyweight limit of 175 lbs. Although most purists see this as a one-sided fight between the Bear and the Bodybuilder, fans across the pond have been hammering the odds on a Yarde TKO/KO, so the lines have shifted since the beginning of the week. In 24 hours, we will know if a potential showdown with Dimitry Bivol lies ahead for Beterbiev or if it will be an upset city in favor of Yarde.

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ANTHONY YARDE BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Artur Beterbiev is the favorite at -700, and Anthony Yarde is the underdog at +450.

Artur Beterbiev: Decision +550; KO/TKO -350

Draw: +2500

Anthony Yarde: Decision +1600; KO/TKO +650

BETERBIEV VS. YARDE WEIGH-IN RESULTS

(ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT)
   

 Artur Beterbiev 174.5 lbs vs. Anthony Yarde 174 1/4 lbs

(Beterbiev's WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight Titles — 12 Rounds)
Judges: Jerome Lades, Jun Bae Lim and Robin Taylor
Referee: Steve Gray

 Moses Itauma 248 lbs vs. Marcel Bode 220 lbs 
(Heavyweight — 4 Rounds)

 Tommy Fletcher 199.4 lbs vs. Darryl Sharp 188.5 lbs
(Cruiserweight — 6 Rounds)

 Karol Itauma 174.1 lbs vs. Ezequiel Maderna 174.7 lbs
(Vacant WBC International Light Heavyweight Title — 10 Rounds)

 Artem Dalakian 111.6 lbs vs. David Jimenez 111.1 lbs 
(Dalakian's WBA Flyweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS BETERBIEV VS. YARDE?

  • U.S.:  ESPN+
  • UK:    BT Sport
Watch the fight on ESPN+ >>

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

