Beterbiev vs. Yarde: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Earlier today, unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and challenger Anthony Yarde stepped on the scale ahead of their clash tomorrow on ESPN+. Both men looked in tip-top shape as they came underneath the light heavyweight limit of 175 lbs. Although most purists see this as a one-sided fight between the Bear and the Bodybuilder, fans across the pond have been hammering the odds on a Yarde TKO/KO, so the lines have shifted since the beginning of the week. In 24 hours, we will know if a potential showdown with Dimitry Bivol lies ahead for Beterbiev or if it will be an upset city in favor of Yarde.

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. ANTHONY YARDE BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Artur Beterbiev is the favorite at -700, and Anthony Yarde is the underdog at +450.

Artur Beterbiev: Decision +550; KO/TKO -350

Draw: +2500

Anthony Yarde: Decision +1600; KO/TKO +650

BETERBIEV VS. YARDE WEIGH-IN RESULTS

(ESPN+, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT)





Artur Beterbiev 174.5 lbs vs. Anthony Yarde 174 1/4 lbs

(Beterbiev's WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight Titles — 12 Rounds)

Judges: Jerome Lades, Jun Bae Lim and Robin Taylor

Referee: Steve Gray

(Heavyweight — 4 Rounds)(Cruiserweight — 6 Rounds)

Karol Itauma 174.1 lbs vs. Ezequiel Maderna 174.7 lbs

(Vacant WBC International Light Heavyweight Title — 10 Rounds)

Artem Dalakian 111.6 lbs vs. David Jimenez 111.1 lbs

(Dalakian's WBA Flyweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS BETERBIEV VS. YARDE?

U.S.: ESPN+

ESPN+ UK: BT Sport

