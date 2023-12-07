What’s Up With Andy Ruiz?

It is no secret that Andy Ruiz Jr. has had a somewhat interesting career thus far.

I say somewhat due to the fact that his career consists of something that has been seen time and time again in the sport of boxing.

The changes Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) has gone through in his career along with his lifestyle and how he has made certain decisions has brought him to a plateau that only he can get out of if he wishes. Such a state births the question, is Andy Ruiz’s stock on the decline?

In order to answer the posed question, it is essential to look back on Ruiz Jr.'s career. Specifically, when he chose to leave Top Rank for Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

Many people have dismissed the fact when Ruiz Jr. left Top Rank and started fighting on the PBC platform, his first fight on PBC was against Alexander Dimitrenko of Ukraine (41-6, 26 KOs). He wiped out the veteran in five rounds, leading on the cards 50-45 at the time. Dimitrenko fought only once more, and retired after losing to Tony Yoka of France.

At the age of 29 with only one loss to his pro record, Ruiz Jr. seemed quite hungry to prove a statement in the heavyweight division.

Ruiz Jr. Makes Promising PBC Debut

It was a beautiful sunny afternoon, with determination and a focused demeanor in Andy’s eyes and face before the bell rang, somewhat of a fresh start for Andy in his career on this new path at PBC.

Thanks to the sunshine of the early evening, many spectators at Dignity Health Sports Park were blocking the sunshine with their hands while watching Andy perform.

Trainer Manny Robles enjoyed Andy’s performance with an eagle eye. The crowd ‘ooed and aaahed’ in reaction to the action Andy delivered, which resulted in referee Ray Corona stopping the fight after round five. Impressive debut fight under PBC's wings and a promising future with a different platform backing him.

Opportunity Knocks and Andy Ruiz Jr. Answers

Less than two months after Andy’s impressive victory over Dimitrenko in April 2019, Andy received the biggest opportunity of his career, replacing Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller after Miller tested positive for banned substances for his June 1 bout against Anthony Joshua for AJ’s three championship belts.

Ruiz Jr. got the nod in early May, which left him very little time to prepare for such a life-changing fight. Yet Andy did not deny the opportunity and stepped to the plate.

His patient, explosive, lightning-speed style undoubtedly surprised Joshua on fight night, where he came back after being knocked down himself in round three to knock AJ down a whopping four times to win by seventh round TKO.

Yet, in the aftermath of such glory, unexpected historical upset, and victory, Andy Ruiz Jr. found himself in a pool of success, fame, and everything the sport brings for those who beat top-notch opponents in such impressive fashions.

Ruiz Jr. stopped training as he should have for the rematch against Joshua. Robles got to the point of speaking about the matter on FightHub. “He wasn’t showing up to the gym, he wasn’t disciplined, he failed putting in his part.” What happened?

What's Happened To Ruiz Jr.?

The answer is simple. Ruiz Jr. got complacent and lost focus. The hunger he once had before experiencing success dwindled away in his newfound lifestyle.

Legendary Marvin Hagler said it best: ”It’s tough to get out of bed to do road work at 5 a.m. when you’ve been sleeping in silk pajamas.” It has happened to many champions before and will continue to happen.

Since losing to Anthony Joshua in the rematch back in December of 2019, Andy Ruiz has fought only two times and as of late, is no longer in the WBC rankings.

The signs are showing that Andy’s stock and interest in the sport have been declining.

The conclusion: Andy Ruiz Jr.’s accomplishments in the sport are highly respected and have been enjoyed by multitudes around the world.

A sense of optimism remains to a degree for Ruiz Jr. to come back and shock the world again, but the clock is ticking.