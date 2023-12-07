Full Card Predictions for Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis!

It's predictions time! Hello, everyone, and welcome back to another full card prediction for what is sure to be an epic night of boxing! This weekend, we are focusing on a big fight card, headlined by a huge WBC super-lightweight bout between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis. Read on below to find our full breakdown for every fight on this card, including several world title fights!

Predictions: Haney vs Prograis – Super-lightweight Slugfest

One of our big predictions straight off the bat is that this is going to be a very close, technical and clinical fight.

In Devin Haney, we have one of the best counter-punchers in boxing today. Haney has the skill and the ability to outbox the very best in the world, and often has done exactly that. Conversely, Regis Prograis is one of the best power punchers in the super-lightweight division, with 80% of his victories coming by way of knockout.

He also possesses very impressive hand speed to match. This fight is going to be very close and very tense, and that tends to tip the balance in Devin Haney's favour. His ability to just take rounds off of opponents has served him very well, and I believe that it will continue to do so in this fight.

Official prediction – Devin Haney to win via unanimous decision.

Predictions: Paro vs Love – Gold On The Line

Liam Paro was devastated not to be facing Regis Prograis this weekend.

The Australian, forced to pull out from facing Prograis earlier this year due to injury, now has the opportunity to make a real statement against Montana Love, a fellow rising star of the super-lightweight division. Paro last fought almost a year ago, blowing Brock Jarvis away in under a round. Love, on the other hand, was disqualified in his last fight for throwing his opponent out of the ring.

Paro and Love are both really good, solid prospects in this super-lightweight division, and this should be an excellent fight. Our prediction is that Paro's power and speed might just be too much for Montana Love.

Official prediction: Liam Paro to win via unanimous decision.

Predictions: Cruz vs Straffon

This fight is one for the hardcore fans.

Once again, injuries have surrounded this fight, with Mexican Jovanni Straffon actually being a last minute replacement for the original opponent, Hector Tanajara. Andy Cruz, who is 1-0-0 as a professional, and a 2020 Olympic gold-medalist, surprised everybody by demanding an extraordinarily experienced opponent for just his second professional fight. The Cuban looks set for a very bright professional career, following an amateur career that saw over 140 wins.

Jovanni Straffon looks set to provide a very different challenge to Cruz. Although Cruz will enjoy a 3″ height advantage, Straffon is a Mexican southpaw, and has supremely heavier hands than Hector Tanajara would have presented Cruz with. Our official prediction is still that Cruz will have the skill to outbox Straffon, but he will have to be extremely aware and respectful of that infamous Mexican punching power.

Predictions: Bridges vs Yoshida

Once again, yet ANOTHER fight that has been impacted by injury.

Australian Ebanie Bridges was originally meant to face countrywoman Avril Mathie, who sadly had to withdraw from their fight due to an undisclosed injury. Instead, she now faces the New York-based Japanese Yoshida, who is herself a two-time former junior bantamweight champion. Bridges has been on an absolute tear recently, defeating Maria Cecilia Roman by unanimous decision in March 2022 to win her current title, before stopping Shannon O'Connell in the eighth round of their fight last December.

Yoshida, on the other hand, has had an extremely mixed path of form as of late. She is 2-3 in her last five fights, with her most recent outing resulting in a unanimous decision loss to Shurretta Metcalf on November 7th. Our predictions are that Ebanie Bridges should have far too much for Yoshida in this fight, and that Bridges should retain her IBF bantamweight world title in San Francisco on Saturday night.

Official Prediction: Ebanie Bridges to win via sixth round knockout.

Predictions: Ferreira vs Jones

Beatriz Ferreira will be looking to continue her successful start to her professional career with a win over Destiny Jones on Saturday night.

Her most recent outing came in Sheffield, England against Karla Zamora on July 1st of this year, winning on points. The former amateur star has enjoyed an undefeated start to life in the professional ranks, and she should be confident of adding to it. That being said, Destiny Jones has also made an impressive start to life as a professional, going 5-1 in her first 6 fights. Her most recent win, especially, was a very impressive knockout victory over Brittany Ordonez. In this matchup, however, she faces a much tougher ask.

Not only does Ferreira hold a 2″ height advantage, but she also has heavier hands and a wealth of amateur experience under her belt. Our prediction is to expect a spirited performance from Destiny Jones, but one in which she will ultimately come up short.

Official prediction: Beatriz Ferreira to win via unanimous decision.

Predictions: Jones vs Madera

Amari Jones is a true star studded prospect.

Jones, 21, has one via knockout in 90% of his ten fights to date. That tells you nearly all you need to know. The super-welterweight prospect is very highly touted, and has displayed extremely impressive boxing acumen in his fights to date. Quilisto Madera, on the other hand, is the much more seasoned pro.

With a record standing at 14-4-0, Madera has certainly been around the block. What is also interesting to note is that, like Jones, Madera is also something of a knockout artist, with 65% of his victories (9 of 14) coming by way of knockout. This should make for one hell of an exciting fight.

Given that both fighters have an identical height and reach, this fight might well come down to age versus experience. Our prediction is that Amari Jones' speed and power could very well be the decisive factor in this matchup, given that Quilisto Madera is 10 years the senior of Amari Jones. Either way, expect a very exciting contest to open up this fight night.

Official prediction: Amari Jones to win via unanimous decision

What are your thoughts on our predictions for this fight night? Do you think Devin Haney has what it takes to dethrone Regis Prograis in his super-lightweight debut? Will Liam Paro be able to finally secure his shot at the super-lightweight world title? Will Ebanie Bridges continue her dominant run of form through the women's bantamweight rankings? Make sure not to miss this card from San Francisco, because it is sure to be an absolutely amazing card!