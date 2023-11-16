Amosov vs Jackson Prediction: Bellator’s Last Battle

With the sale of Bellator seemingly imminent, the Amosov vs Jackson main event for the welterweight championship at Bellator 301 in Chicago could be the last fight that ever takes place under Bellator's banner. Bellator sure did decide to go out with a bang, and we've got the latest Amsov vs Jackson prediction for you.

Bellator's current welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov is an undefeated Ukranian fighter who has been terrorizing Bellator opponents ever since he joined the promotion in 2018. Yet, Amosov has never faced a fighter like Jason Jackson before. Jackson's hand speed combined with a nifty jiu jitsu game could cause more problems for Amosov than he has ever faced before.

Regardless of whether the Yaroslav Amosov vs Jason Jackson prediction plays out as expected, fans won't want to miss a second of the action, because a finish could arrive at any moment.

Bellator 301: Amosov vs Jackson Prediction

Yaroslav Amosov Preview

Yaroslav Amosov is arguably the #1 pound for pound fighter on Bellator's roster — and for good reason. The Ukranian boasts a 27-0 professional record, has finishes in 18 of those wins, and is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak within Bellator that has produced multiple highlight reel moments.

In his last welterweight title defense, Amosov faced Logan Storley — Bellator's interim welterweight champion at the time — who many believed would present significant issues for Amosov on the ground. Yet, Amosov dominated the fight from pillar to post, and cruised to a unanimous decision victory; retaining his title and becoming $300,000 richer in the process.

Although that victory over Storley is Amosov's only title defense in Bellator, it's because Amosov had to miss time in 2022 in order to return to Ukraine and fight in the ongoing war. Yet, that time away from the cage didn't stop Amosov from improving in all facets of his game.

And Amosov, who is currently a -400 favorite ahead of our Amosov vs Jackson prediction at Bellator 301, surely believes that he's better than Jackson wherever the fight goes — and will likely be looking for an early finish to prove that point.

Jason Jackson Preview

While Amosov's undefeated record is impressive, Jason Jackson has put together a fantastic run of his own recently. The 16-4 Jamaican fighter is 7-1 in Bellator, and is on a six fight winning streak heading into Bellator 301 — which includes a nearly flawless performance against Neiman Gracie at Bellator 255.

Although Jackson hasn't produced a finish in any of his Bellator fights, he has a way of mitigating his opponents strengths in the cage, which should play in his favor against Amosov. Best known for his lightning fast right cross and lethal right high kick, “The Ass-Kicking Machine” is one of those rare fighters who fights better while on his back foot. This will serve him greatly against Amosov, who tends to be the more aggressive fighter in his fights.

With this is mind for our Amsov vs Jackson prediction, if Jackson is able to time an Amosov takedown with a knee or right cross, Amosov's lights might shut off in quick fashion — and Jackson will be leaving Chicago with a lot of money.

Although Jason Jackson is a sizable +310 underdog for this Bellator 301 title fight, he has enough knockout power to shock the world. But the question is whether he'll be able to withstand Amosov's patented pressure for all five rounds.

Yaroslav Amosov vs Jason Jackson Prediction: A Display of Dominance

We predict that Yaroslav Amosov will finish Jason Jackson via TKO in the third round.

Quite frankly, we don't see anywhere in this Amosov vs Jackson fight where Jason Jackson can outperform Yaroslav Amosov. While Jackson is certainly dangerous on the feet, possesses knockout power, and will have both the height and reach advantage in this fight, he hasn't produced any finishes during his entire Bellator tenure.

Considering that Amosov's seemingly infinite cardio has become the stuff of legend in recent years, Jackson won't be able to rely on his undefeated Ukranian showing any sign of tiredness, even in the championship rounds. Hence why Amosov at +300 to win by KO/TKO is out favorite prop bet for this fight.

If Amosov is able to withstand a few early round flurries from Jackson, make his way into range without taking too much damage, and use his wrestling prowess to tire Jackson out in the early rounds, there's a clear path for victory for Amosov to lock in a submission in the second half of the fight.

Although Jackson trains at Kill Cliff FC in Florida, and has surely had his pick of world-class training partners in preparation for this title fight, there may be no welterweight in planet earth that is as well-rounded as Yaroslav Amosov. If you're keen on Jackson, however, him at +800 to win by KO/TKO is certainly your best bet.

This Amosov vs Jackson title fight might be the last fight in Bellator's history. The promotion had a few great matchups they could have chosen as their main event for Bellator 301, their (likely) sendoff show. But they chose this Yaroslav Amosov vs Jason Jackson title fight. That should tell you all that you need to know, but we'll reiterate: this fight is guaranteed fireworks. Be sure not to miss it.