Connect with us

Worldwide

A Moment Of Silence For The Passing of a Friend

Worldwide

Digital Streaming & Social Media: Boxing 2020 & Beyond Part II

Worldwide

Alantez Fox v Marcos Hernandez Tops Saturday, Dec. 26 6 PM ET Show On FS1

Worldwide

Around the Curve with Abe Presents: Class of 2021

Worldwide

The Two Davey Moores

Worldwide

Training Camp Check-In: Karlos Balderas

Worldwide

Star in Gaballo Was Not Born In the USA/Connecticut Ring, on Showtime

Worldwide

Second Smith Brother Easier Than the First: Canelo Has His Way With Callum, Snags UD12

Worldwide

GGG Beats Down Pole Szeremeta, Gets Four Knockdowns, Stoppage Win After 7 Rounds

Worldwide

Showtime Fighters Weight Report/Will Star In Gaballo Be Born in CT on Showtime?

Worldwide

A Moment Of Silence For The Passing of a Friend

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

Some very sad news in the boxing space–Cynthia Saldana from Supreme Boxing has passed away due to COVID.

Nancy Rodriguez from the WBC posted the tragic news on Tuesday, and today, our shared space felt a loss of light.

Cynthia and her husband, Anthony “Stacks” Saldana, covered many fights through the Southern California region, and in Las Vegas. Cynthia was recently recognized for this outstanding picture she captured of Manny Pacquiao after his July 2019 win over Keith Thurman.

Cynthia was a very kind and warm hearted women who ALWAYS made it a point to speak to everyone within the boxing media circles and provide any type of support she could.

I had the pleasure of spending time with her and her husband on many occasions and it always felt genuine when around them.

My thoughts and prayers are with her family, kids and her husband Anthony during this extremely difficult time.

A GoFundMe account will be started to defray costs for funeral services. Anthony is still battling COVID himself, and is not able to work, so it is imperative the boxing community rises to the occasion. Once that information is provided, it will be posted to the site and our social media accounts.

Rest in paradise, Cynthia.

Related Topics:
Avatar

Born & raised in the Bronx (NYC), Abe grew up with a family who were & still are, die hard boxing fans! Abe started contributing to boxing articles in 2017 and has now started a series of club show pieces which allows fans to see who is next on the horizon. Abe appreciates all styles of boxing and has been a big supporter of women in boxing. Abe can be found on twitter @abeg718.

Continue Reading

Sponsors