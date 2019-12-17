ESPN FOY Canelo Vacates WBO Light Heavyweight Title Won From Kovalev

CANELO ALVAREZ VACATES WBO LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD TITLE

So, maybe you scratch off light heavyweight as the weight class for the next bout to be undertaken by Canelo Alvarez.

He gave up the WBO strap, as per the release below.

So we can start the engines of speculation–will the Mexican hitter return to 168? Or carve back down to 160? What say you, readers?

Here is the news release:

LOS ANGELES (Dec. 17, 2019): In order to comply with the World Boxing Organization’s (“WBO”) prohibition against its champions holding titles from other sanctioning organizations in multiple weight classes, four-division world champion Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) and the WBO have reached an agreement for Canelo to vacate the WBO’s Light Heavyweight World Title. Canelo won the WBO title by defeating Sergey Kovalev via 11th-round knockout on Nov. 2, 2019.

Canelo will maintain his status and privileges as a WBO Super Champion, including the privilege to be designated mandatory challenger to the WBO titleholder in any division.

Canelo said, “I know that my accomplishments in the ring have brought pride to my fans and my country. I have long enjoyed my relationship with the WBO and appreciate all they do to preserve and enhance the sport of boxing. This agreement allows the WBO to have its light heavyweight title contested regularly and allows me to pursue bouts against the best opponents, regardless of weight class.”

Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel, president of the WBO, said, “Canelo has already accomplished much in boxing, and is still a young man. When his career is done, he will be regarded as one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring, and one of Mexico’s best fighters ever. We look forward to his future fights against rivals at the top of the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and other divisions.”

“We completely support the decision made by Canelo Alvarez and the WBO,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Canelo made history by stopping Sergey Kovalev in impressive fashion to become a four-division world champion. Not only did he show that he is a real threat at 175 pounds, but he also demonstrated that he is fully capable of moving across several divisions to look for the most exciting fights for the fans. At the same time, we look forward to continue promoting our other WBO champions such as Patrick Teixeira and Franchon Crews-Dezurn.”