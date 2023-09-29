Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is on

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is a go.

According to a release from planners, “It is the blockbuster news bulletin that sports fans across the globe have been waiting to hear. WBC and Lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will take on WBO/WBA/IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in an epic showdown to crown the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

The biggest fight in world boxing will take place at the Kingdom Arena as part of this Riyadh Season and will be presented to fans around the world by The General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia.

Additional details, including the official fight date, will be announced in due course.

More Specifics To Come On Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Card

We reported the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight was likely on Sept. 29.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported the development:

The fight will be promoted by Queensberry, Top Rank, K2 and Usyk17.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of The General Entertainment Authority and Head of Riyadh Season, said: “This is the fight that everyone has wanted to see for some time and now it is finally happening – the world's two heavyweight champions going into the ring against one another.

“It is the biggest fight in boxing, the world will be watching, and we are so proud to be the hosts for this spectacle as part of the fourth edition of our Riyadh Season celebrations. We want to play our part and match the huge anticipation surrounding this fight by putting on the greatest fight experience for every visitor to Riyadh.”

“Delighted to finally get this fight signed,” said Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. “This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport. The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century. I look forward to Tyson reclaiming the three belts that he never lost in the ring. Huge thanks to His Excellency and the GEA.”

Warren has been busy, hasn't he?

“Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the two greatest heavyweights of their generation, and I can’t wait to see what happens when they step into the ring in Riyadh. They are special talents worthy of competing for the greatest prize in sports,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and everyone involved in helping make this legendary night a reality.”

Arum spoke to NYF about this happening, a month ago:

I asked promoter Bob Arum, who works with Fury, in conjunction with old pal Frank Warren, about what’s next post Ngannou. “The fight to do after this is Tyson and Usyk,” Arum told me. “I know the Saudis have contacted Egis Klimas and the Usyk people, who are on board. I know Tyson Fury is on board. Assuming this goes well, that’ll be next.” End of 2023, or beginning of 2024, he shared.

“I can’t believe that it’s happening but it is,” said Alex Krassyk of K2. “Difficult to express my admiration for being part of the biggest heavyweight fight of the century. Gratitude to the KSA and his excellency Turki Al-Sheikh for making it happen, respect to Tyson for his courage and thank the Lord for all he gives us.”

Spencer Brown, Manager of Tyson Fury said of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: “I’m delighted Tyson has the chance to become the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion of the four-belt era and prove he is one of the greats of all time. First, though, Tyson will have the chance to prove he is The Baddest Man on The Planet on October 28th. Thank you to His Excellency and the GEA, what a Riyadh Season this is going to be!”

Tyson Fury Resume Leading In To Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) has reigned as the division’s lineal champion since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. Following a well-documented hiatus due to personal troubles, “The Gypsy King” authored a comeback story for the ages. Following a controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in December 2018, Fury snatched Wilder’s WBC world title via seventh-round TKO in their February 2020 rematch.

Their trilogy concluded with the 2021 Fight of the Year, as Fury overcame a pair of knockdowns to ice Wilder in the 11th round. He stayed busy in 2022 with stoppage victories over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora and is getting set to fight MMA superstar Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Riyadh. Then, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury also has a show on Netflix doing well.

Ukraine’s Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, moved up to the heavyweight ranks following a dominant run to the undisputed cruiserweight title. In September 2021, he upset Anthony Joshua to become the unified heavyweight world champion and then defeated Joshua by split decision in their rematch nearly one year later. He will be the underdog in Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk returned in August to stop Daniel Dubois in nine rounds and now hopes to join Evander Holyfield as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the deed at heavyweight.

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of the Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events.

In 2023, Riyadh Season will commence on Saturday, 28 October with a spectacular opening ceremony and an historic boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.