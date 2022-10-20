Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3: The RoboCop Trilogy

Tyson Fury is facing Derek Chisora on December 3rd but this trilogy feels like the RoboCop series as the second and third parts were horrible.

Earlier today, a press release announcing the next fight for the WBC heavyweight champion was sent out and was received with less than enthusiastic reaction. Tyson Fury (32-0-1) will be defending his title against the way- past-his-prime Derek Chisora (33-12) on December 3rd live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, U.K. Serving as the co-main event will be the WBA Regular champion Daniel Dubois (18-1) defending his heavyweight title against Kevin Lerena (28-1).

Let’s get into Tyson Fury for a second, as he has been all over the place since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte back in April, which feels like ages ago. He immediately announced that he was retiring from the sport, fighting a UFC heavyweight, and getting his feet wet with Hollywood. Then there were rumors swirling about his involvement with the WWE, which resulted in a stare-down with the current champion, Roman Reigns. Shortly after, it was a whole social media campaign to “get” the Anthony Joshua fight signed. There was an “agreement” (a term used way too loosely these days) of sorts which doesn’t mean a thing, and all along, the Chisora fight was being negotiated, which was the real fight that he was pursuing.

This is not as surprising as discovering the Wizard of Oz isn’t who he portrays himself to be when the curtain is pulled. This is the third installment of a fight series that we all really don’t want to see. It reminds me of the RoboCop movie series, where after the first one, they could have just erased the second and third parts from the archives because those were that bad.

What does Chisora have left? Didn’t he also claim to have retired as well? Listen, I’m not mad at anyone getting the bag at this stage of their career, but this just isn’t it.

I know, I know, so don’t watch it, right? That’s the choice that everyone has at the end of the day, but Fury’s polarizing image will force most to watch the fight even though the outcome is a foregone conclusion.

A lot of this is sparked from the idea that Fury doesn’t intend on sticking around for too much longer, and if that is the case, we want to see him against the best. He will go down as one of the best when it is all said and done, but he still has some real opponents out there that can add to that legacy. The Oleksandr Usyk fight is out there, but it didn’t align with Fury’s “timeline.” Honestly, at this point, I would rather see Wilder vs. Joshua or Usyk than Fury if he keeps wasting time with these aged opponents. I get the whole spectacle that comes with a Fury fight, but I don’t think anyone would have been upset if we had to wait a few months longer for him to fight one of the other big names in the division.

I see that they put Daniel Dubois as the co-main, and it feels like maybe they will do Fury vs. Dubois for his version of the WBA strap come the end of the next year. Who knows with Fury, and it looks like we will get Usyk vs. a mandatory or Wilder. It will more than likely be a dangerous fight either way for the Ukrainian, and it may result in either him losing the titles or the mandatories conflicting, leading to the stripping of his other belts.

What are we going to get with Fury vs. Chisora 3? Well, like RoboCop 2 & 3, the storyline will be stale, and more than likely, the action scenes will be too. The fight will be on ESPN+, so if you don’t have a subscription already, is this fight going to be the one that makes you press the subscribe button? Probably not, so list this one as a title defense that no one cares about and keep it pushing. This further emphasizes my tweet when I said, “Boxing today is saying, tell me you are done with 2022 w/o telling me.” Ladies and Gentlemen, Fury vs. Chisora 3.

