Schofield vs. Rosas Results: Kid Austin Isn’t Kidding Around

Floyd Schofield of Austin (12-0, 10 KOs) made his first appearance in the main event and made a big impression in his 96 seconds in the ring under the Golden Boy Promotions banner Thursday at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino on DAZN.

With Coachella's super welterweight Sebastian Fundora in the audience, Schofield didn't waste any time, dispatching Daniel Rosas of Mexico City (22-5-1, 14 KOs) with a vicious left hook to the head at 1:36 of the first round.

KID 👏 AUSTIN 👏 DID 👏 THAT! He ends the night with a first round KO!#SchofieldRosas pic.twitter.com/1M2q6imJ5r — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 21, 2022

“Kid Austin” went to the body from the opening bell, stepping up the assault on Rosas. Schofield wouldn't let Rosas relax, putting pressure on and looking for his opportunity. It arrived quickly, knocking out Rosas cold using a short check hook with his entire body weight behind it to end the fight. No count by referee Ray Corona needed.

Schofield said he saw Rosas wasn't responding or throwing back, and he seized the initiative. “I still have to be safe, but I could see in his face he doesn't want to fight. You can see it in a person's eyes. My team said get on him, he might be setting up something, and that's what I did,” said Scholfield.

Scholfield said he was satisfied with the win and glad both fighters made it out of the ring safely. “I made it out of the ring safe, and I see he walked out of the ring safe. That's all I care about … I really didn't want to hit him in the head, but a punch is a punch. I feel like that stood out more than the body shot would have.”

The 20-year-old prospect appeared in August on the undercard of the Ortiz Jr. vs. McKinson card in Fort Worth, unleashing his best power shots to put on a show for the home state fans. With multiple promoters interested in signing Schofield, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya secured a deal to co-promote Schofield along with Davies Entertainment.

Schofield said of the signing it was a dream come true. “I get to learn from two legends – Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins – that I studied for years. My dad always told me this was all going to happen. To see it really happen is beyond words. Now I have to do my part and win.”

Scofield said he wants one more fight before the end of 2022 and wants to prove he's the top lightweight prospect. “I want all the top dogs they call prospects because I'm the top prospect Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis, everyone who they consider a prospect, let's fight. There can't be 20 of us!” laughed Schofield.

Schofield trains at Richard Lord's Boxing Gym, run by the former Golden Gloves champion known for empowering women and youth through boxing. Scofield has the backstory of a boxing journalist's dreams. As a child, Scofield and his father were homeless and lived in a shelter for months. In addition to pursuing his championship title hopes, Schofield says he wants to help other disadvantaged people as he was once helped by developing his athletic talent.

Schofield racked up an amateur record of 180-2. When he turned professional, he was quickly put to work as a sparring partner for the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Shawn Porter, Robert Easter Jr., Devin Haney, Adrien Broner, and Joseph Diaz. Schofield has a seriously high ring IQ and the firepower to back it up. Feel free to get on the Kid Austin hype train and pack a lunch for a long ride.

Ortiz Gets Back To Winning Ways with UD over Santizo

In the co-main event, veteran light flyweight Anabel Ortiz of Mexico City (33-5, 4 KOs) used her experience to control and outbox Maria Santizo of Guatemala City (10-2, 6 KOs), winning a decision with scores of 79-73, 78=74, ad 77-75.

“The fight proved to be a hard one, but it was experience that helped me secure the win,” said Ortiz. “There were points that she would make me mad when she would grab me by the back of my head, and I just wanted to unleash on her, but I knew I had to conserve my energy. Right now, I am going to eat a hamburger and drink a coca-cola, and then discuss with Roberto Diaz what my next steps are.”

Ortiz, the longtime former strawweight world champion, lost the title she'd held for eight years in 2021 to Seniesa Estrada. She then challenged Marlen Esparza at flyweight but lost by decision. Ortiz considered quitting but realized she missed the competition and wants at age 37 to get the chance to end her career as a champion. Ortiz joins what seems like a tidal wave of women's boxing talent, getting their chance to show fans what they've got to offer. Fans like what they see in what has been a breakout year for women's boxing.

Undercard Fighters Show Their Skills

Joshua Garcia of Morena Valley (6-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated with a four-round decision over Christian Lorenzo of Los Angeles (3-4 1 KO) at super featherweight. Garcia is 20 years old; the 33-year-old Lorenzo had been out of the ring between 2015 and 2022. Lorenzo took Garcia rounds, and the experience is invaluable to a young athlete.

BHop isn't the only one surprised…! Bloody nose and all, Marquez gets up after being dropped for the 2nd time this round.#SchofieldRosas pic.twitter.com/9nf1hubRVO — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 21, 2022

Eric Tudor of Fort Lauderdale (6-0, 5 KOs) isn't wasting his time. The 20-year-old dispatched Ramon Marquez of Tucson (5-3, 5 KOs) in the second round with a vicious body assault. Marquez was brave, getting up after taking left hooks to the liver twice. Finally, referee Thomas Taylor stepped in and told Marquez his night was over. Tudor Is becoming known as a cool character, showing little reaction to his win as if he's a veteran of dozens of fights. This maturity should serve the developing super welterweight well. It was Tudor's third straight appearance at Fantasy Springs, where he's developing a serious fan base.

Jorge “Scarface” Estrada of Mexicali (4-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated with a majority decision win over Sergio Gonzalez of Tamaulipas, Mexico (6-12-1, 2 KOs). The 24-year-old middleweight got a shutout on two cards after four rounds, 40-36, but the third judge scored the fight a draw.