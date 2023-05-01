News

Ryan Garcia and Trainer Joe Goossen Split Up

Who Won The Weekend: Bare Knuckle Edition

William Zepeda vs Jaime Arboleda Fight Results: Zepeda Scores TKO2 Win

Showtime All Access Epilogue Has Money Soundbites

Garden of Dreams & Amanda Serrano Bestow Scholarship

John Gotti III Promises To Whack Floyd Mayweather on June 11

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather End Their Beef

Oscar De La Hoya: Death Threats Kept Me From Postfight Presser

Ryan Garcia Moving Up To Junior Welterweight After Loss

Undercard Fight Results: David Morrell Jr. Thrills, Others Fizzle

Boxer-trainer relationships can be looked at like a marriage.  Time together can be brief, or lengthier. That in mind, seems the Ryan Garcia and Joe Goossen team has separated, for good.

Mike Coppinger reported first that Garcia will be work with another trainer, after four fights with the venerable Californian Goossen. The duo enjoyed victories over Emmanuel Tagoe and Javier Fortuna. The stoppage at the hands of Gervonta Davis seemingly fractured the union.

When Joe Goosen weigh-in on any boxing related topic it's a smart idea to listen. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Goossen did a fine job talking up the chances for a Ryan Garcia victory. Photo by Ryan Hafey

Ryan Garcia Initially Liked the Fit

Ryan felt upbeat at the start of the relationship. He told RING at the time, “When you gotta trust that gut feeling—and a lot of people don’t, but I do—you just have to go with it,” he said. “I knew Joe was going to be a good fit for me. He’s old school. He knows the history of the game. It’s a good connection.”

Ryan Garcia had been working with Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s guy.

Canelo and Ryan Garcia

There were high hopes for Ryan and Team Reynoso

That situation flamed out, with Garcia being a protege to Canelo. It ended with harsh words between Ryan and Team Canelo. “I’m actually trying to find myself a denim jacket but I haven’t,” Ryan said at the time he hooked up with Goossen. “I’m making him a custom denim jacket. He’s not going to wear a team jacket, there’s nothing I can do about that.”

I picked up on something, which may or may not be pertinent. But, during the April 22 fight, Goossen would impart insight to Ryan Garcia between rounds, but he would look to Ryan’s dad Henry. He also told Henry to wait, to let him finish a thought toward Ryan. Maybe Goossen felt a tension, because Henry has trained Ryan since infancy. Also, Goossen didn't attend the post-fight press conference, which seemed like a tell.

