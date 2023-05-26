News

Lara Misses Weight; Title At Stake Only For Wood
Photo Credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Only Leigh Wood is eligible to win the WBA World Featherweight title he lost in February after current champion Mauricio Lara put Saturday's title fight in jeopardy as he misses weight.

A weight check earlier in the week revealed WBA World Featherweight champion Mauricio Lara of Mexico City was nowhere close to the 126-pound weight limit. As a result, the British Boxing Board of Control moved the minimum weight to 128.5 pounds.

The WBA featherweight title remains at stake for Leigh Wood, who weighed in at 125.9 pounds. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing misses weight

Friday at the official weigh-in, the 25-year-old Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) tipped the scales at 129.8 pounds. The revelation will likely result in the Mexican being stripped of his world title.

Wood (26-3, 16 KOs), who was viciously knocked out by Lara on February 18 at Motorpoint Arena in his hometown of Nottingham, England, weighed in at 125.9 pounds for the anticipated rematch between the two heavy punchers.

At the time of publication, the DAZN-streamed main event from AO Arena in Manchester, England, will move ahead as scheduled. U.S. fans can watch on DAZN with the card starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Ben Davison Weighing Options For Wood

Apology accepted? Mauricio Lara misses weight but the fight still proceeds for now. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing misses weight

“I don't want to go into too many details now,” Woods' trainer Ben Davison said. “We're discussing options, et cetera. I can't completely rule anything out at the minute because I have Leigh's health to think about as well.

“Leigh's got his goals and aspirations. He's absolutely killed himself [to make weight]. We'll just have to take it step-by-step. We're still in communication about the best way to resolve this and for everything to work out and for it to be fair.”

Wood scored a dramatic come-from-behind, 12th-round knockout of Michael Conlan to win the WBA Regular featherweight title in March 2022. The 34-year-old was subsequently upgraded to full titlist six months later and attempted his first defense against Lara.

Catterall, Harper Make Weight

Jack Catterall returns to the ring after a layoff against Darragh Foley, with both making the 140 pound limit. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

In the co-main event, Jack Catterall of Lancashire, England (26-1, 13 KOs) weighed in at 139.9 pounds. He returns after a controversial split decision loss to undisputed junior welterweight titleholder Josh Taylor last year. Catterall fights Darragh Foley of Australia (22-4-1, 10 KOs), Foley weighed in at 138.5 pounds for the 10-round junior lightweight fight.

Terri Harper and Ivana Habizin make the 154 pound weight limit Friday in Manchester. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Terri Harper of Yorkshire, England (13-1-1, 6 KOs) 150.3 pounds, will defend her WBA Junior Middleweight title against former title challenger Ivana Habazin of Croatia (21-4, 7KOs), 152.4 pounds, in a scheduled 10-round bout.

