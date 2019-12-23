Mickey Bey and Andre Rozier Discuss Kambosos Fight, Move to 130

Mickey Bey and Andre Rozier discuss Kambosos Jr fight and Bey’s permanent move to 130

Mickey Bey produced what was almost a perfect performance on Saturday, Dec. 14, as he returned from a near three year lay off against IBF ranked number 3 George Kambosos Jr at Madison Square Garden.

Bey, who boxed like a fighter who was still very much in his prime years, was up on 2 of the 3 cards heading into the final round, but a controversial knockdown in the final round handed the clash to Kambosos Jr via a split decision.

Bey gave his comments on his performance. “I felt I boxed well and if it wasn’t for me slipping in the last round I would have won the fight. I don’t want to take anything away from George Kambosos Jr, however, he is a great fighter, he is ranked highly in the world for a reason and I wish him all the best in his career going forward.

“I believe I am still getting better. Working with Andre Rozier, Terrence Simpson and the whole of Team Havoc really has brought me on to a place that I can see a route back to the world title, but I believe that has to come at 130 pounds.”

“I proved I can mix it with the best out there, Kambosos Jr is a young, fresh, hard-hitting fighter. I proved I am still a world-class fighter with a lot to give to the sport of boxing. Andre Rozier and the team have brought out a side of me which I haven’t seen for years, and I believe this will get me back to a 130-pound world title.”

Bey is trained and advised by Brooklyn’s Andre Rozier, and Rozier gave his assessment on his charges’ performance at Madison Square Garden.

Rozier said, “Mickey boxed very well considering the time he had out of the ring that I can confirm was not his fault. I think this fight was a no-lose fight, and we showed that Mickey has so much left to give to boxing as a whole and I fully believe he can be a champion again. I believe he won the fight and judging by the reaction on social media I read after it, I was not the only one.

“I have to be honest since Mickey was world champion at 135 the game has changed. Lightweights are bigger now than they were back then, look at Richard Commey. Mickey weighed 132 at the weigh-in and had breakfast the morning of the weigh-in. He is most definitely a 130-pound fighter and I believe he needs to continue his professional career at that weight class.

“The fight, despite the fact I believe we won the fight, taught us that Mickey Bey is a 130-pound fighter. I truly believe he is going to be a force at 130 pounds going forward and he’s shown he is ready for the test of anyone at 130.”