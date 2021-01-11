Connect with us

Larry Fryers Gets Crack At Rances Barthelemy

Michael Woods

Published

6 hours ago

on

NY-based Irishman Larry Fryers is getting his New Year off to a solid start, with word that he’s secured a date with world class pugilist Rances Barthelemy.

The 30 year old Fryers, holder of a 11-3 mark, told NYF that he knows what sort of test the 135-140 pounder Rances, a Cuban technician, presents. But he’s undaunted. “Yes, he is a tricky one,” Fryers told us. “But once I got offered the fight, I jumped at it. To share the ring with a guy like this is an honor! But me and my team reckon we have the tools to beat him. We have a good game plan that on the night of the fight should win us the fight!”

Date and site and platform and such are to come….

The lefty Barthelemy (27-1-1; lives in Vegas) is undeniably talented. But, and this could serve Fryers, he’s not been busy. He last gloved up in April 2019, versus Robert Easter…

..and no, he didn’t blow anyone away. That clash ended in a draw. Fryers is on a two fight slide, having dropped outings to Wesley Ferrer and John Bauza, last June. 

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

