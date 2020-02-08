Fights, TONIGHT, At the Famed and Fabled Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, NY

Boxing is back at Gleason’s Gym, the famed and fabled mecca of pugilism which functions as one of the most successful and long-standing community centers in all of New York city.

Tonight, Saturday, Feb. 8, starting at 6 PM ET at Gleason’s, you can watch striving athletes test themselves and in the meantime, gain tremendous entertainment value bang for your buck.

This event is titled Gleason’s Gym Ring Masters Qualifier, and as that tag suggests, these bouts will help determine who fights at the Ring Masters senior finals at Madison Square Garden on April 10. For those not familiar with the “Ring Masters” moniker, essentially, this is the Golden Gloves. USA Boxing Metro, headed up by Ray Cuadrado, president, and Sonya Lamonakis, vice president, structures the tournament and this night of scraps.

Check out this Road to the Garden 2019 recap, to give you a better sense as to how this tourney works.

The tangoes run from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM, and $25 gets you into the mix.

Gleason’s impresario Bruce Silverglade told me that 152 pound senior novice males and 165 pound senior novice males will be trading leather in the building.

Grab tickets right here.

Go to Gleason’s Gym, 130 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY, TONIGHT, and feel free to drop me a note, at Mi28w@aol.com, and tell me about the experience!