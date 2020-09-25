Cruisers Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos Make Weight in Munich

“A Spectacular Fight“ – Briedis & Dorticos Make Weight in Munich

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos both made weight ahead of tomorrow’s WBSS Cruiserweight Ali Trophy final at the Plazamedia Studios in Munich.

At the same time, the finalists faced off for the final time and gave their final statements before the battle in Bavaria for The Greatest Prize in Boxing.

Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs), tournament No. 1 seed: 90.2 kg/198 lbs

“We have done a tremendous job at training camp,” said Briedis. “We truly believe we will show a spectacular fight.”

‘The KO Doctor’ Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs), tournament 2 seed and IBF Champion: 90.6 kg/199lbs

“I can’t wait for tomorrow night it’s going to be fireworks!” said Dorticos.

“Tomorrow I will pick up where Muhammad Ali left 44 years ago when he produced his last KO of his career here in Munich. I will pick up where his footsteps left meaning I will carry on with his legacy.”

Undercard:

Featherweight – 8 rounds (of 2 minutes)

Sophie Alisch (56.8 kg) – Edina Kiss (57 kg)

Super-Middleweight – 8 rounds

Leon Bunn (77.2 kg) – Timo Laine (77.3 kg)

Middleweight IBF European Championship

Denis Radovan (72 kg) – Robert Talarek (72.5 kg)

The World Boxing Super Series Season II Cruiserweight Final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos takes place behind-closed-doors tomorrow at the Plazamedia Studios in Munich at 23:00 pm (CET). On the line: The Muhammad Ali Trophy, IBF World Championship, and vacant Ring Magazine 200 lbs belt.

The final will be shown live on DAZN in the U.S. & Canada, Sky Sports in the UK, and Bildplus in Germany.

The Road to Munich:

Maris Briedis, tournament No. 1 seed, qualified for the final through wins over Noel Mikaelian (UD) and Krzysztof Glowacki (TKO3), while Dorticos, No. 2 seed conquered Mateusz Masternak (UD) and Andrew Tabiti (KO10) to enter the 200 lbs decider.

Muhammad Ali Trophy winners:

2019: Josh Taylor (Super-Lightweight), Naoya Inoue (Bantamweight)

2018: Aleksandr Usyk (Cruiserweight), Callum Smith (Super Middleweight)