Amanda Serrano Meets Daniela Bermudez on March 25 RING CITY Show

SEVEN-DIVISION WORLD CHAMPION AMANDA SERRANO FACES CURRENT TWO-WEIGHT TITLIST DANIELA BERMUDEZ IN FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE BOUT THURSDAY, MARCH 25 IN RING CITY USA’S MAIN EVENT ON NBC SPORTS NETWORK

Los Angeles – February 24, 2021 – Seven-division world champion and future Boxing Hall of Famer Amanda Serrano will return to the ring to defend her WBO and WBC featherweight world titles against current two-division titlist Daniela Bermudez in the main attraction of a Ring City USA event from Puerto Rico on Thursday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, live on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports app in the United States and Puerto Rico. The full card, which will be announced at a later date, will be available on Twitch outside of the United States.

Amanda Serrano vs. Bermudez will headline the third event of Ring City’s residency in Puerto Rico and will be presented live from Plaza del Quinto Centenario in Old San Juan, where a ring will be erected in one of the most scenic locations on the island.

“A title fight between Puerto Rico’s own Amanda Serrano and Argentina’s Daniela Bermudez is the perfect way to close out Ring City’s three-event stretch on the island,” said Evan Rutkowski, Head of Boxing, Ring City USA. “A surefire Hall of Famer at just 32, Amanda continues to welcome the toughest challenges and on March 25, she will face a fellow multi-division world champion in Daniela Bermudez. We are committed to women’s boxing at Ring City and highlighting two great champions in a career-defining fight aligns with our vision.”

“Amanda Serrano versus Daniela Bermudez is one of the best fights that can be made in women’s boxing right now. I give huge credit to both champions and their teams for taking such a big risk,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “This clash will provide tremendous action and I am thrilled that Amanda will get to defend her WBC and WBO featherweight world titles on her native island of Puerto Rico. On March 25, the Ring City audience will not want to miss this.”

“This is the best female fight of the year,” said Natalia Rivero of Argentina’s OR Promotions. “Two champions and two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. The words are meaningless, but the action will talk. It is going to be a very ‘Bonita’ fight.”

Born in Puerto Rico and now residing in Brooklyn, New York, Amanda Serrano (39-1-1, 29 KOs) will return to the featherweight division to defend the WBO world title which she captured via wide unanimous decision in her most recent championship triumph over Heather Hardy in September 2019 at Madison Square Garden, as well as her newly acquired WBC belt. The 32-year-old southpaw remained active in 2020 with two dominating technical knockout victories, beating Simone da Silva on Jan. 30 2020, and then gaining a first-round knockout over Dahiana Santana in her most recent outing in December 2020.

Serrano has captured nine titles across seven weight divisions from 115 to 140 lbs., while holding the honor of being the only Puerto Rican fighter in history to win world titles in more than four weight classes. This will mark Serrano’s fourth professional fight in Puerto Rico and her first bout on the island in over three years.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me life and the strength to do what I do, fight, my promoter, Lou DiBella, who works harder for me than anyone else I know, my team and Ring City for this great opportunity,” said Amanda Serrano. “Lastly, to my opponent, Daniela Bermudez, who I know is an incredible fighter, it takes two real warriors to risk it all for the enjoyment and entertainment of our fans. Just as I take pride in all that I do for my Puerto Rico, Bermudez does it for Argentina. I promise this fight will be a WAR! Bermudez is like me – an exciting, no-nonsense fighter and we will each dedicate this fight to our countries and fans. Don’t blink.”

Bermudez (29-3-3, 10 KOs) of Rosario, Argentina, will move up the featherweight division for an opportunity to capture a world title at a third weight class. In 2017, the 31-year-old captured her first world title, the WBO bantamweight world title vacated by Serrano, with a win over fellow Argentine Soledad del Valle Frias. Bermudez has successfully defended her WBO 118-pound strap five times, including most recently in February 2020 with a ninth-round knockout against Alys Sanchez. In her most recent fight in December 2020, Bermudez bested Cintia Castillo to recapture the IBF super bantamweight world championship that she previously held in 2018. With only 10 knockout wins on her ledger, Bermudez has displayed fight-ending power over the past two years with four stoppage victories in her last six ring appearances. Check out Bermudez in her December 2020 win over Marianela Ramirez, below:

“Amanda Serrano is a great boxer, I know that she has experience, but I am in my best moment and I am working to give my best as usual,” said Bermudez. “My father and trainer is the one studying her style, to draw up the bout strategy. I am confident in my preparation and my work.

“It is great to fight against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters,” continued Bermudez. “It is going to be a great fight and an honor to represent Argentina abroad.”

Ring City USA, the new sports media startup that debuted its Thursday night boxing series in November 2020, will kickoff its three-event residency in Puerto Rico on March 4 with a main event between undefeated blue-chip rising star Serhii Bohachuk (18-0, 18 KOs) and former middleweight title challenger Brandon Adams (22-3, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight affair at the Felix Pagan Pintor Gym in Guaynabo. Two weeks later on March 18, the action will head to Albergue Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, as the main event features the next chapter in the Puerto Rico vs. Mexico ring rivalry when former super featherweight world titlist Alberto Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) faces undefeated rising prospect Hector Tanajara (19-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight fight. Then, the Amanda Serrano main event.

All Ring City USA events will be televised in the United States and Puerto Rico on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undercard action streaming live on Twitch. Full cards will be streamed live on Twitch outside of the United States.

Full card details will be announced at a later date. Follow Ring City USA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates or visit www.ringcityusa.com.

About Ring City USA

Ring City, which launched in 2020, is boxing’s newest sports media platform. Working in tandem with a variety of promoters and talent, its new boxing series places an emphasis on competitive matchups that genuinely test the fighters and excite the fight fans. Ring City provides great fights in the ring and compelling shoulder programming outside of the ring. Ring City is the proving ground where up-and-coming talent can earn their stripes and launch themselves into the upper echelon of boxing stardom.