Seniesa Estrada Announces Retirement

Undisputed minimumweight world champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada of East Los Angeles announced her retirement from boxing on Wednesday, October 23, with a letter posted to her Instagram account.

“Dear boxing, Thank you for 23 years of ups and downs. For 23 years of the worst and best years of my life. Thank you for giving me life.

Thank you for giving me the chance to inspire others. But, I know I won’t miss you. No regrets. I did all I could.

Today it ends at 26-0.”

Seniesa Estrada Part of Women’s Boxing New Wave

In her decorated 13-year professional career, Estrada (26-0, 9 KOs) won world titles in two weight classes and successfully won seven world title fights.

After signing with Top Rank in July 2022, Estrada began her final push to become the undisputed minimumweight champion. In March 2023, Estrada defeated WBC champion Tina Rupprecht of Germany (12-0-1).

Four months later, Estrada defeated WBA champion Leonela Yudica of Argentina (19-1-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision.

On March 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Estrada defeated IBF/WBO unified champion Yokasta Valle with a ten-round decision. Estrada became the minimumweight division’s first-ever undisputed, unified champion. Estrada won the fight 97-93 on all three judges’ scorecards.

After the win, Estrada said, “I feel better, I’m happy,” said Estrada. “It’s something I’ve been wanting for a long time, becoming undisputed. It finally happened, and I accomplished my dreams. I’m beyond overwhelmed and happy.”

Unlike many other boxers, Estrada is leaving on a high note at the pinnacle of her achievements. She had suffered a hand injury that delayed her unification fight with Valle, and perhaps both the wear and tear of her long career in boxing plus her recent marriage to broadcaster Chris Mannix signaled it was the right time to exit the sport.

Estrada holds the world record for the fastest knockout in women’s boxing history, just seven seconds against the outgunned Miranda Adkins.

“Seniesa Estrada is a spectacular person and fighter, and I know she can look forward to a happy and productive life outside the ring,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Everyone at Top Rank will miss promoting her boxing career.”