Catterall vs Prograis Preview: Who Has Manchester Momentum?

Saturday’s super lightweight fight between Jack Catterall of Chorley, England (29-1, 13 KOs) and Regis Prograis of Houston (29-2, 24 KOs) may look even by the numbers. But it’s a fight all about momentum. Who can maintain it, who can gain it?

Catterall vs Prograis takes place in Manchester, England, at the Co-Op Live. DAZN airs the Matchroom Boxing fight card with early prelim fights at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and the main event and supporting fights at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Catterall is an enormously popular fighter in the UK. His single loss to Josh Taylor in 2022 by a narrow split decision was avenged with surprising ease by decision in May.

Now, Catterall is on a roll and eager to become a world champion after being denied in the first Taylor fight. A minor vacant WBO belt is in play Saturday, setting the winner up as a mandatory to current WBO champion Teofimo Lopez.

Catterall: Prograis Will Do – For Now

Catterall said the chapter with Taylor is done, and it’s time to move on to his job on Saturday. He reminded Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn about his promise of a title fight in 2025. In the meantime, former world champion Prograis will do.

“I’ve been in the position before where I’ve been waiting on something that might not happen. So my instruction to Sam Jones and to Matchroom was that I want to fight the best, and Regis was the name proposed, and we jumped at it,” said Catterall at Thursday’s final pre-fight news conference.

Catterall’s trainer, Jamie Moore, says it was a long time coming. “It was a long process over a few years where we got the chance to get to this point where he’s on the world stage, and he’s able to show people what he is capable of.

“We know how good Regis is. We know Jack has to be on his game, and that’s the reason why we decided to take the fight because we know he’ll have to be at his best,” said Moore.

Prograis: ‘I’m back hungry’

Prograis has struggled in recent fights. After a lackluster split decision in June 2023 against Danielito Zorrilla, Devin Haney mowed down Prograis, who could never get his engine going. He suffered a knockdown as Haney rolled up three ugly 120-107 scorecards last December. To his credit at the time, Prograis made no excuses.

The former world champion intends to turn up this time. “I’m just feeling super calm, confident, and relaxed about everything,” said Prograis, adding that he’s received a warm reception in the UK.

“When I was a world champion, it was kind of like, ‘What is there left to do?’ I’m back hungry, back on my grind. I want to get that again. My goal is to be a three-time world champion, and nothing is going to get in the way of that.

“Every time I fight, I want to make a statement. The main thing is that I do it for legacy. Money is cool, but for me it’s for legacy, I want to be able to say I am the best at 140. I’ve done it twice, and I want to do it again.”

Voice From The Past

As Hearn ended the news conference and started to stage the final faceoffs, Prograis had a surprise announcement, pulling out his phone.

“Wait, wait, wait. I got something else to say. I’m gonna slash everything right now. A long time ago, Sam Jones, his manager – where you at, Sam? Sam actually said I would beat Jack’s ass. A long time ago. Right? And I’ve got proof right now if y’all want to hear it,” said Prograis, pointing at Catterall’s manager watching offstage.

“Right hand to God, I never said that,” protested Jones. “Listen, you’ve been hit in the head too much by Devin Haney my friend.”

The brief recording was indeed of Jones, several years before Catterall became his client, saying, “I like Jack, by the way. I know him very well. But I do think you flatten him. You understand what I mean? Because you’re a different guy to Josh Taylor, I think you’re at different levels.”

Jones said at the time of the recording, he didn’t know Catterall and hadn’t met him. Prograis channeled his Louisiana upbringing to add a little badly needed spice to the proceedings.

Momentum on Catterall’s Side

Prograis has by far the better resume, handing the first loss to several of his opponents and sharing a victory with Catterall over the former unified champion in Taylor. But it’s hard to unsee the truly awful outing against Haney.

A victory is critical for both Catterall and Prograis. A loss for Catterall derails the championship fight he’s wanted for so long. A loss for Prograis will force serious thinking about retirement, particularly if it’s a beatdown, as in his last fight.

Catterall pointed this out. “I think Regis is right in saying that his last two performances weren’t his best, so he’s in a position where he needs to turn up, and I put the pressure on myself to be in his position.

“He’s had his time in the sun. He’s boxed for world titles, he’s won world titles, and that’s what I want,” said Catterall.

Catterall vs Prograis Prediction: Catterall By Decision

Eight of Catterall’s past nine fights have gone the distance. It’s not likely to be an early night in Manchester. Even though Catterall isn’t known for punching power, he still delivered a serious beatdown on Josh Taylor. Catterall has also shown he can control the rhythm of a fight. Against a skilled boxer in his last fight, Prograis couldn’t find the target and couldn’t let his hands go. Like Catterall, Haney isn’t known for his power but still put Prograis on his backside and marked up his face in an ugly way.