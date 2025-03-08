Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk Purse: Who Will Win the Mandalay Moneymaker?

Vergil Ortiz Jr and Serhii Bohachuk are set to collide on August 10 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, a high-stakes showdown pitting raw talent against seasoned experience. With both fighters eager to prove their worth, the question on everyone’s lips is: how much will each boxer earn for their efforts on fight night? Find the answer in our detailed Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk purse breakdown.

Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk Purse: Who’ll Bank Big in Las Vegas?

Boxing aficionados are well aware that while Bohachuk brings a wealth of experience to the ring, Ortiz possesses devastating power. With both fighters eager to secure the lion’s share of the Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk purse, expect a relentless battle from start to finish.

While the official Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk prize money figures remain under wraps, we can take a look into the fighters’ previous paydays to estimate their potential earnings on August 10.

Ortiz’s previous fight against Fredrick Lawson saw him secure a guaranteed purse of approximately $300,000, while Lawson earned around $100,000.

Given the higher stakes of the Ortiz-Bohachuk showdown, including the interim WBC light middleweight title on the line for Bohachuk, it’s reasonable to expect significantly larger purses for both fighters.

Ortiz Jr. enters the ring as the main draw, commanding the larger split of the Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk payouts. Reports indicate a 60-40 PPV split favoring the American.

As it stands, Ortiz Jr. is set to earn a base salary of $500,000 for his performance. On the other side, Bohachuk will receive a $350,000 base purse.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Ortiz Jr vs Bohachuk

Ortiz Jr. has been remarkably active this year, already preparing for his third fight. This accelerated pace is surprising given his 16-month layoff prior to 2024.

Interestingly, oddsmakers see Bohachuk as a potentially perfect stylistic matchup for Ortiz. While Ortiz is undoubtedly the more technically refined boxer with exceptional footwork, the Ukrainian presents a unique challenge.

Since making the jump to super welterweight earlier this year, Ortiz has dispatched two opponents with relative ease. His combined in-ring time for these two fights is a staggering five minutes and twelve seconds.

Bohachuk also comes with an impressive undefeated record of 24-0, with only one fight going the distance. His knockout power is undeniable, making him a formidable opponent.

With the WBC interim super welterweight title on the line and both fighters hungry for victory, fans can expect a thrilling and closely contested battle.

Vergil Ortiz Jr., while undeniably talented, has fought just three times since moving up to 154 pounds in 2023. The American has yet to face an opponent of Bohachuk’s caliber during his eight-year professional career.