Tybura vs Spivac 2 Prediction: Four Years Later, They Meet Again

Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac are having a rematch with much higher stakes. Will we see another decision or have the last four years changed these fighters completely? Here is our Tybura vs Spivac 2 prediction.

Tybura vs Spivac 2 Prediction: Who’s Improved More in 4 Years?

Marcin Tybura Preview

Marcin Tybura had a late start with combat sports. He began to actively practice after turning 20 and managed to earn a black belt in BJJ. He has been competing in professional MMA since 2011. He spent several years in the Russian M-1 Global League, where he won the heavyweight championship.

Tybura made his UFC debut in 2016 and has fought 19 times as part of the promotion. His early days were unsuccessful and he even had a period with four defeats in five fights. Nonetheless, he won eight of his last ten fights and earned himself a place among the 10 best heavyweights.

We expect Tybura to try to maintain the distance and look for openings for a takedown. He is a solid counterpuncher, so he will be ready to meet Serghii’s attempts with devastating straights and low kicks. He will try to avoid clinches but he has enough strength to fight back and get to a safe distance if needed.

The big boys go at it in our main event tomorrow night 👊 Don't miss #UFCVegas95 LIVE on @ESPN & @ESPNPlus ➡️ 7pmET/4pmPT pic.twitter.com/SAKDt6k886 — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2024

Overall, Tybura is a versatile fighter but his age will be a problem. He is 38 years old now and this will put him at a disadvantage against Spivac, who is only 29. Marcin won their first encounter but back then, the Moldovan was only 26 years old and fresh from his UFC debut. With this said, it is impossible to make a confident Tybura vs Spivac 2 prediction without looking at his opponent.

Serghei Spivac Preview

Serghei Spivac has been competing in professional MMA since 2014. In 2017, he became the heavyweight champion of the largest Ukrainian promotion WWFC. Having defended the title twice, he moved to the UFC in 2019.

Despite his young age, Spivac has already faced the very best in this division. He lost four of his 11 UFC fights to date but we should mention the names of some of the fighters who beat him – Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, the best of the best. On the other hand, he defeated fighters like Derrick Lewis. And the best part is he earns a lot of money regardless of the outcome of his fights.

We expect Spivac to try to box at a high pace so that his takedowns can be as unexpected as possible. His cardio is not great, so we expect him to try and get a TKO as soon as possible. Otherwise, Tybura may beat him on points again.

He thrives when the fight hits the ground 🫡 Serghei Spivac is hunting another finish in the #UFCVegas95 main event! pic.twitter.com/juJmuFK3PO — UFC (@ufc) August 9, 2024

Our Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivac 2 Prediction: Shocking Odds

Their first fight took place four years ago, and the rematch is unlikely to be anything like it. Serghei has become much more technical in boxing, and this time he will be ready for Tybura’s sudden takedowns. It is unlikely that Spivac will be able to submit Tybura, but he will have the advantage in the standing position and in the clinch.

It is crucial that he gets an early finish in the first or second round as his energy will run out by the third. And this will be our final Tybura vs Spivac 2 prediction. Bet on the Moldovan to finish the fight early. Betting on an early finish is always a risk but the odds are fabulous and this time, it is absolutely worth it. Serghei Spivac has to win this rematch.