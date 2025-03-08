Delgado vs Flores Purse: Who Will Bank Big?

Lindolfo Delgado will take on his compatriot Bryan Flores in front of a Hispanic majority crowd in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Delgado will put his invincible record on the line and hope to step into the junior welterweight title picture with a crucial victory here. Other than title ambitions, what financial incentives await the fighters? Let’s find out in our Delgado vs Flores purse analysis.

Delgado vs Flores Purse: Dollar Delight in New Mexico?

Delgado and Flores will fight in the Lopez vs Leo undercard this weekend. We believe the total size of Delgado vs Flores purse is $150,000. How will this money be split? Here are our thoughts on the Delgado vs Flores payouts.

Lindolfo Delgado is set to earn a guaranteed purse of $75,000 for his showdown with Bryan Flores. Coming off a dominant victory over Carlos Sanchez in March, Delgado is looking to keep his undefeated streak alive and inch closer to a world title shot. A win on Saturday could put him in prime position to challenge for a junior welterweight belt later this year.

Bryan Flores is riding high after his impressive victory over Jorge Bermudez last March. The win has boosted his confidence as he prepares to face Lindolfo Delgado. Both fighters will earn a guaranteed purse of $75,000 for the bout. Considering their past boxing fighter pay records, Delgado and Flores will be happy to walk away with the amount.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Delgado vs Flores

Lindolfo Delgado, sporting a perfect 20-0 record with 15 knockouts, burst onto the contender scene in August 2022 with a stunning upset over previously undefeated knockout artist Omar Aguilar.

Since then, the rising star has solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with, dismantling some of his country’s toughest junior welterweights.

His recent victories include a fourth-round demolition of Luis Hernandez in November 2023 and a seventh-round knockout of Carlos Sanchez just this past March.

Delgado hones his craft under the tutelage of renowned trainer Robert Garcia in Riverside, California. His training camp has been nothing short of elite, featuring intense sparring sessions with top-level fighters such as Raymond Muratalla, Vergil Ortiz, and welterweight contender Alexis Rocha.

Bryan Flores, a 26-0-1 slugger with 15 knockouts, has been steadily climbing the junior welterweight ranks. His career gained significant traction with a split decision upset over previously unbeaten Shinard Bunch in April 2023.

Bunch landed a powerful blow in the opening round, sending Flores to the canvas. However, Flores demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical acumen, dominating the latter half of the fight to secure a hard-earned split decision victory.

The Mexican fighter has since maintained his momentum, securing impressive third and fourth-round stoppages over Eleazar Valenzuela Carrillo and Jorge Abel Bermudez, respectively.

Since his career-defining split-decision victory over Shinard Bunch, Flores has showcased his knockout power, stopping two opponents in succession. Interestingly, this Saturday’s bout against Lindolfo Delgado will only be Flores’ second fight on American soil.