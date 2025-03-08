Ayala vs Apolinario Purse: Who Will Win Big in Mexico?

Undefeated fighters Angel Ayala and Dave Apolinario will collide in Mexico City on Friday to determine the new IBF flyweight champion. The vacant title became available after former champion Jesse Rodriguez moved up to the super flyweight division. Their showdown will headline the event, and our Ayala vs Apolinario purse breakdown will shed light on the monetary rewards of the title fight.

Ayala vs Apolinario Purse: Even Money for New IBF Champ?

Zanfer Promotions has secured the rights to promote the vacant IBF flyweight championship fight between Dave Apolinario and Angel Ayala. They will spend more than a quarter of a million dollars in guaranteed Ayala vs Apolinario purse. Zanfer won the bid in May.

Angel Ayala is set to earn a significant payday of $125,500 as his share of the Ayala vs Apolinario prize money for his upcoming IBF flyweight title fight against Dave Apolinario. This represents a substantial increase from his previous purse of $30,000 for the fight against Felix Alvarado.

Meanwhile, Apolinario, riding an impressive 20-fight winning streak, aims to extend his undefeated record to 21 victories when he steps into the ring this weekend.

Apolinario’s payouts share is also expected to be $125,500 for the IBF flyweight title fight against Angel Ayala.

While the total purse for the fight is split evenly between the two boxers, additional earnings from gate receipts and pay-per-view sales will determine their final payouts.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Ayala vs Apolinario

Angel Ayala kicked off his professional boxing journey in March 2019 with a decisive second-round technical knockout over Christopher Celaya. Building on this strong start, he compiled an undefeated record of 8-0 before setting his sights on the vacant WBC FECARBOX flyweight title.

In October 2020, Ayala captured his first professional championship with a devastating second-round knockout victory over Luis Castro.

The talented flyweight successfully defended his WBC FECARBOX belt for the first time in January 2022, dominating Jeovani Gonzalez en route to a unanimous decision win. All three judges scored the fight 100-88 in favor of Ayala, highlighting his dominance in the ring.

Ayala faced a stern test in his last fight when he battled former IBF light flyweight champion Felix Alvarado in an IBF flyweight title eliminator last October. In a closely contested match, Ayala emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win, earning scores of 114-113 from all three judges. The victory improved his professional record to an undefeated 17-0.

Filipino contender Dave Apolinario will also aim to get his hands on his first-ever world title when he shares the ring with Ayala on Saturday.

Just months after overcoming tough competition in Japan, where many Filipino boxers faced defeat, 25-year-old Apolinario is now set to conquer another challenging territory: Mexico. The proud son of General Santos City will face off against Angel Ayala in a 12-round battle for the vacant IBF flyweight title at the Restaurante Arroyo in Mexico City.

Apolinario, a 20-fight knockout artist, remains undefeated with 14 KOs and is ready to add world champion to his resume.