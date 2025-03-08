Latino Night: Zurdo vs CBS Headlines Golden Boy Riyadh Lineup Saturday

Obscured by the Paul vs Tyson spectacle, an all-action card on Saturday in Saudi Arabia shouldn’t be overlooked by fans. The first Golden Boy Boxing card under the Riyadh Season banner airs live on DAZN worldwide starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

WBA Cruiserweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, squares off against WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Chris Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) of Bournemouth, United Kingdom, in a historic attempt to become the first Mexican-born fighter to unify the cruiserweight division.

“I’m eating better. I’m not killing myself in this division. I feel grateful to be here for this opportunity. I think this will be my night, and I take this opportunity for myself and for Mexico,” said Ramirez.

“I think I will represent ‘Noche Latina’ very well. ¡Viva México! Watch me represent Mexico on Saturday. I’m ready for whatever he [Billam-Smith] brings to the table.” Ramirez said he’d need to be active and win every round to beat Billam-Smith.

“While this night is supposed to be Zurdo’s, unfortunately, I’m here to spoil the party again, and I’ll be doing that Saturday night,” declared Billam-Smith. The British fighter said he gets motivation being considered the underdog.”He’ll be eating humble pie on Saturday night.”

Ramirez vs Barboza Jr. In Co-Main

Also in action, former U.S. Olympian and Unified Champion Jose Ramirez of Avenal, California (29-1, 18 KOs) faces undefeated title contender and top WBO-rated Arnold Barboza Jr. of Los Angeles (30-0, 11 KOs) in ten rounds at super lightweight.

“It’s an honor to see the country of Saudi Arabia find so much interest in Mexican culture,” said Ramirez. “I’m ready for Saturday night.

“It’s going to be a great fight,” promised Ramirez. “I’m going to go out there and do my best to show people that I’m the best 140 pounder in the world.”

Barboza Jr. said he’d trained hard for this shot. “This fight has been important to me for a long time. We’re ready to go out there and have an all-Mexican war in the ring. We’ll do what we have to do to make a statement. Shout out to Jose Ramirez for taking this fight.”

William Zepeda Takes On Tevin Farmer

The exciting lightweight contender William “El Camarón” Zepeda of Mexico (31-0, 27 KOs) was supposed to face Shakur Stevenson in Saudi Arabia, but Stevenson needed surgery for an injury. Instead, Zepeda will challenge former American IBF World Champion Tevin “2X” Farmer of Philadelphia (33-6-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-round lightweight fight for the interim WBC title.

“My preparation has been intense and focused, and I’ve left no stone unturned to get myself in the best shape possible,” said Zepeda. “I know my opponent is no walk in the park. He’s tough and experienced, and I respect that. But we’ve crafted a strong, smart strategy for Saturday, and I’m ready to execute it.

Zepeda wants to do more than merely win. “My goal is to offer the people of Saudi Arabia a night of boxing they’ll remember, with all the passion, skill, and excitement this sport has to offer.”

Farmer has read all the praise for Zepeda. “They say that William Zepeda is the best in the 135-pound division, which I agree, but you can’t be a top dog unless you beat the top dog. Saturday night he’ll have his hands full with Tevin Farmer.”

Farmer warned Zepeda not to overlook him.

“You never put the cart before the horse, and I think it’s a bad move because once I beat [Zepeda] Saturday night, I don’t know who they’re going to have for Shakur. Your boy Tevin Farmer is back. I’m going to show you all how the USA does it.”

Collazo Collides with CP Freshmart

Puerto Rican WBO Champion Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) takes on the longest-reigning champion in all of boxing. Many people know the name of WBA Minimumweight Champion Thammanoon “Knockout CP Freshmart” Niyomtrong of Thailand (25-0, 9 KOs). Freshmart will try to extend his record streak of 13 title defenses since 2016. The RING Magazine title is also on the line.

Collazo said he’s ready to go. “I’ve been waiting for a challenge like this since I started my career. I welcome every challenge that is put in front of me, but this one in particular, because it’s historic.”

Collazo takes great pride in representing his people in the ring. “Since 1999, the people of Puerto Rico haven’t had a champion like this. The last one was Felix ‘Tito’ Trinidad. I want to make history. I want to get this for my people, for my family, to make Puerto Rico proud. I feel honored to be representing my land of Puerto Rico in Noche Latina. I’m going to make them proud. It’ll be a memorable night.”

Undercard Bouts

Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte of Mexico (27-2-1, 22 KOs) will battle Botirzhon Akhmedov of Russia (10-3) in a ten-round super lightweight fight.

Ziyad Almaayouf of Riyadh (6-0, 1 KO) faces Juan Garcia of Mexico City (5-6) in the six-round welterweight opening bout. Almaayouf takes on the responsibility of fighting for his hometown fans and nation.

“I’ve chosen this career to empower, to motivate, to inspire young dreamers. After everything that I’ve gone through and been through, I do it all for them,” said Almaayouf.

“On Saturday night you will see something magical. I expect it to be tough, but this path has always been tough. It’s been hard, but the harder the path, the higher the calling. One day I will be Saudi Arabia’s first world champion. God willing, I will make this happen.”

Golden Boy Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya is promoting his first card in Saudi Arabia and loves the Latino Night theme.

“We strongly feel that these fighters you see here Saturday night will fight with a lot of passion, utilizing the Latino style of boxing. The Mexican style of boxing. There’s something about this card that will bring out the best in every single fighter out here.

“When Golden Boy Promotions put this card together, we were thinking about making sure every single fight is a main event style fight, evenly matched, tough fights for both sides. We don’t know who’s going to win, only they know. One thing we know is they will fight with a lot of passion, and that’s what this card is all about. That Latino flavor.”

